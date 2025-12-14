Chiefs-Chargers Live Game Thread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (10 a.m. PT), check back here at that time.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Culture is built

Building the culture is one of the most overused clichés in sports. Expect to hear it about 916 times in the next six weeks as six-nine NFL teams announce new head coaches.

Secretly, the lofty example most new head coaches envision when they take over their teams is the one that’s driven Kansas City to five of the last six Super Bowls. For the first time since 2014, that Andy Reid culture is serving as a foundation for a team below .500 in December.

“Our hope and our confidence comes from the fact that we did it before,” safety Bryan Cook said Friday, explaining the team’s outlook entering a murky postseason future. “So, it's not like something that we haven't done before. It's more just sharpen the tools, you tighten the bolts, and you go moving forward.”

Before they move forward at a frigid Arrowhead Stadium, a few appetizers…

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

