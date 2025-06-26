The Chiefs' 2025 Matchup That's Not Being Talked About Enough
The Kansas City Chiefs hold the most primetime games in the 2025 NFL season with seven. The franchise begins their campaign overseas against their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, and then heads home to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those two matchups are premier and should be treated as such. They also square off against the likes of the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions, and the Washington Commanders, all of which should be entertaining in their own right. But there has been one game on the schedule that has yet to get as much love as the others.
The Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. Not only does the matchup between Kansas City and Baltimore raise ratings for their overall successes, but the game features two of the best quarterbacks the league has to offer in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
The two franchises have squared off 14 times throughout history, two of which were in the playoffs. The two most recent games have gone to the Chiefs, one of which was in the AFC Championship game, which sent Kansas City to its second straight Super Bowl appearance and victory.
That being said, the Ravens heading into Arrowhead in Week 4 will only raise the level of competition. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't fared well against Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career, but that doesn't mean the showdown isn't worth watching.
These two franchises are highly considered favorites already for a Super Bowl victory, and the season has yet to begin. Possessing two of the best head coaches in Andy Reid and John Harbaugh, the game will be well played both on the field and behind the clipboards.
The Ravens will be entering Kansas City coming off their Week 3 matchup against the Lions, and the Chiefs will be coming off facing the New York Giants. On paper, the Chiefs should have an advantage, but crazier things have happened in the National Football League.
With a victory, the Chiefs would secure their 10th victory over the Ravens in franchise history, all the more reason to watch history, as franchise history will be on the line in Week 4.
