NFL Analyst Throws Out Intriguing Chiefs-Eagles Trade
Less than two months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off in an epic Super Bowl rematch, with the Eagles ending up victorious and getting their long-awaited revenge from the 2022 season.
This offseason, both teams have experienced major turnover as many players have left to join new teams. Even then, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both organizations make yet another strong run in 2025.
For the Eagles, there have been a lot of rumors swirling about their starting tight end Dallas Goedert. He currently has one more year on his current deal, and some think he could already be on the move. Ethan Woodle compiled an extensive list of five potential trades for the young player, and an intriguing landing spot that stood out was Kansas City.
"Chiefs send 2025 fourth-round pick, receive TE Dallas Goedert," Woodle said. "When scouting depth charts in preparation for this article, the Chiefs jumped out as a sneaky team to watch to add a tight end. The Kansas City offense suffered last year, with injuries to WRs Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice, as well as RB Isiah Pacheco, taking some real juice out of their attack...
"To that point, Goedert could help solve both problems. It's not that he would be Kansas City's starting tight end for a decade, but he can help boost the offense now and ease the transition whenever (Travis Kelce) retires."
This is only a hypothetical trade, and it doesn't seem likely that either team will end up doing this. Nevertheless, it was an interesting idea. The fact of the matter is that the Chiefs already have a lot of money invested in their current tight end Travis Kelce.
Even though it doesn't seem likely that he'll play in the league for much longer, paying both players wouldn't seem plausible with the Chiefs' current financial situation.
With so many different options in the upcoming draft, hypothetical trades like this one are what make draft season fun in the first place. Only time will tell what will actually happen in April.
Please be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Don't forget to check us out when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.