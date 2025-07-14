Analysts' Reasons Why Chiefs Won't Make Super Bowl Next Year
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have people rooting against them this season. The talk this offseason is about how the Chiefs are projected to take a major step back.
The Chiefs are a team that still won the AFC conference last season. They are also a team that still has the best head coach in the National Football League and the best quarterback. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are going to be there next season.
And still at that, people are thinking that the Chiefs will be far from the team that we see make a deep playoff run and Super Bowl appearances, but that does not hurt the Chiefs one bit.
They knew that they had to be better next season and that they knew the work they put in to make their season successful. No one else is in that building that is not part of the franchise that is looking to add to their dynasty.
It is fair to criticize the Chiefs for how they finished their season last season. But some people around the league are giving the team the treatment of a team that will not even be making the playoffs next season. And that is far from the truth. The AFC teams will still have to go through the Chiefs; that is one thing that will not change next season.
"Look, they are going to be a really good football team. They are a look in my opinion to make the playoffs. I am not going to be crazy and say that Kansas City becomes a five-win team," said Craig Carton on Breakfast Ball. "They are too good for that. And their quarterback is too good and Andy Reid is just too good. There is just too much talent there for them not to be above .500 and be a playoff team."
"I could tell you for a fact that they are not winning 15 games this year. They won a lot of one-score games. A lot of games on the last possession or two ... And that is the other point, the AFC West has finally gotten better. Harbaugh with the Chargers is better. Sean Payton with the Broncos is better. The Raiders with Pete Carroll, but their division is better."
