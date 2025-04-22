Where Chiefs Rank in Power Rankings Ahead of NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft just days away, the Kansas City Chiefs will have some waiting to do as they have over the last several years. As a perennial Super Bowl contender, the franchise is always in a position to stay aggressive or draft the best player available.
This year’s draft is one of the team’s most interesting in recent years. For the first time in a while, there are some serious questions the Chiefs have yet to answer ahead of the draft, with several needs at key positions in the trenches.
Even so, they will likely remain one of the top teams in the league because of their outstanding stability from quarterback to head coach to general manager and ownership. It’s a big reason why they have maintained success for the better part of a decade.
Heading into the draft, Pro Football Focus unveiled a pre-draft NFL power rankings with a selection show twist. Each team features its biggest needs ahead of Thursday night. Site NFL contributor Bradley Locker ranked Kansas City No. 4 in the rankings behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Ravens.
“As we’ve learned every year since 2018, counting out the Chiefs is unwise. However, there are some legitimate questions facing Kansas City's roster, particularly at left tackle, left guard and interior defender — all of which will need some clarity obtained during the draft,” Locker wrote.
Locker continued by mentioning quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rashee Rice's return to the field this season, while offering a stout defense led by two of their cornerstone pieces, including Chris Jones.
“With Patrick Mahomes still under center and the return of Rashee Rice (85.5 PFF receiving grade in 2024), the Chiefs could improve offensively while maintaining a strong defense with Chris Jones (90.2 PFF overall grade) and Trent McDuffie (82.0)," Locker said.
Locker’s three-round mock draft featured players such as offensive linemen Grey Zabel and Aireontae Ersery, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, and running back Damien Martinez as his selections for the Chiefs. These make sense with the needs at left tackle and guard, defensive line, and a need for another tailback with Isiah Pacheco entering the final season of his rookie contract.
It’s a solid ranking for the reigning AFC champions, who could quickly become one of the most feared teams in the league once again if they nail the early portions of the draft or something that resembles the mock draft presented. The Chiefs are looking to return to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl and could do so with another youth movement.
Kansas City should remain one of the favorites to win it all next year but if they want to secure their third Lombardi Trophy in four seasons, they must address the trenches.
