3 Chiefs With the Most to Prove Next Season

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the most disappointing NFL teams in 2025. Missing the playoffs after making three consecutive Super Bowls sounds reasonable, but the way it happened was so uncharacteristic for a team as dominant as the Chiefs.

They simply didn't look like themselves. Patrick Mahomes was their only player who made them somewhat competitive, and even his season was cut short due to injury. Missing the postseason twice in a row is inexcusable given their talent level. Which three Chiefs players have the most pressure to perform in 2026?

Big Expectations

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III was the Chiefs' big splash signing this offseason, and this will be the first time in his career that he plays anywhere else other than with the Seattle Seahawks. He's shown what he's capable of in the Super Bowl, but it's about before that which concerns me.

2025 was the healthiest season of his career, but he also scored the fewest rushing touchdowns in his career. He isn't going to be splitting a backfield as he did with the Seahawks; he will be getting the bulk of the carries in the Chiefs' offense. He has to prove that he has the durability to sustain them in the regular season and playoffs.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There isn't a player with more pressure to perform on the Chiefs roster than Rashee Rice . Once seen as their main wide receiver of the future, durability and off-field issues have prevented him from reaching his stride in their offense. He's entering the last year of his rookie contract, and if his 2026 season looks anything like 2024 or 2025, I doubt he'll be in Kansas City much longer.

The most frustrating thing about Rice is that when he's on the field, he's such a dynamic playmaker. The Chiefs' offense operates differently when he's available, and he opens up the field more for Mahomes and the rest of the receivers. He has to prove that he can be a part of this offense consistently in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, there's Travis Kelce . He's back on the team on a one-year deal, but he has to prove that he's still worth keeping on an NFL roster.

I'm glad the Chiefs brought him back because of what he means to their franchise, but if he's just going to get worse every season, what's the point of using that cap space on a tight end who's a shell of his former self?