How Chiefs' HC Andy Reid Keeps Things Balanced
The Kansas City Chiefs are going into another season with head coach Andy Reid leading the way. The Chiefs are looking to get things going right away this season because they have big expectations for this team.
The Kansas City Chiefs they only play for one thing, and that is Super Bowl championships. Anything less than that will be considered a failed season for Reid and his team. The Chiefs are coming for everything this season, and it is good to have Reid as their head coach.
The Chiefs have done a great job of making sure that their team is ready to go every single time that he has been in Kansas City. This offseason, the Chiefs have made the right moves that have improved their team.
Reid learns from the previous seasons, and he always makes sure the problems are fixed in the offseason. Reid knows what this team needs and what he is looking for in each position. Reid has been doing this for a long time, and he is not showing any signs of slowing down.
The Chiefs have been hard at work this offseason. You have seen it in training camp and in their preseason games. They have worked on a lot of things, and they have shown important things. Reid is hard on his players and knows how to handle each and every one of them. When it comes to on and off the field, he knows when to have fun and when it is time to get after it. He knows he has to keep a good balance to help the team out as well.
Andy Reid on keeping balance
"I thought about that because I think you've got to be yourself," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "I played the offensive line, so you gotta be disciplined. At the same time, you gotta have fun. Somewhere, this game was developed to have a little fun. You have to be in a position of leadership where you have to be able to crank on people sometimes. And it is for the betterment of them and the betterment of the team. And at the same time, be honest with yourself and be critical of yourself.
"Do not be afraid to do that. I think if you can balance that out, then you can balance out the fun part and the tough part."
