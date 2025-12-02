Andy Reid Opens Up About the Chiefs' Uneven Start

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar spot going into Week 14 when looking at their recent track record. The Chiefs will need to win out to have any chance at making the playoffs, which is something many doubted would be a sentence uttered in 2025 when looking at the roster.

Head Coach Andy Reid's confidence going into the season had to have been higher than it is now, but at the end of the day, Coach Reid knows the deal . When speaking to the media on Monday, Coach Reid dove into his thoughts on the franchise being 6-6, while simultaneously ranking in the Top 10s in several categories.

Coach Reid's Thoughts

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I’m telling you it’s a few plays there. That’s what it is. Penalties are killers and you want to create turnovers on the defensive side, and when you have opportunities to do that, you have got to capitalize on them. Third downs become important (on) both sides of the ball (and) how you handle those," Coach Reid said Monday.

"So, what can we do better with the rush, we can get a little bit more rush on the defensive side (and) on the offensive side, we can continue to work on our protection and scheme there. You can’t allow quarterbacks at this level to stand back there and throw the ball with just comfortable feet I think we know that."

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs rank within the Top 10 in total yards (fifth), passing (second), total defensive yards allowed (ninth), average points scored per game (ninth), and average points allowed per game (seventh), just to name a few.

Coach Reid's Thoughts' Continued

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"So, you have got to make sure that you have pressure on those guys (and) when that takes place you have got to make sure your coverage is tight. That’s what you work on, and you go through that and work on trying to get better."

"You see teams two weeks ago, you look at the Dallas Cowboys and you’re kind of like ‘eh they’re playing okay’ (and) two weeks later they’re playing good football. Things change quickly in this league one way or the other, so you have got to keep going forward and try to limit some of the things that are taking you backwards and do it with a positive attitude. That’s the only way to go.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).