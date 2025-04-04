A Bold NFL Draft Prediction for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have several pressing needs they must address this offseason. Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network released a list of bold NFL Draft predictions for every team in the National Football League.
Xie believes the Chiefs will address their most apparent need entering the offseason and add to their offensive line with their late first-round pick.
"Much like the last time they lost the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs figure to continue spending significant resources to address an offensive line that fell apart on the biggest stage. In the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs hit a pair of massive home runs with Creed Humphrey in the second round and Trey Smith in the sixth round," Xie said.
"While it’s tough to expect that type of success again, Kansas City could get off on the right foot with one of the safer draft prospects. Alabama guard Tyler Booker tested extremely poorly at the Combine, ranking last among offensive linemen in the broad jump and bottom three in both the vertical jump and 40-yard dash."
Xie noted that Booker's skill set matches what the Chiefs need along their offensive line after a season of inconsistent play from the unit. Kansas City would be wise to select Booker or another one of the best offensive linemen available at the end of the first round.
"Nevertheless, Booker profiles as an extremely powerful guard whose play recognition and technique can make up for limitations in terms of first-step explosiveness. Having Booker as an option at left guard instead of relying on Kingsley Suamataia to successfully transition inside to guard is a much more reliable option. If he falls due to his poor Combine, the Chiefs could benefit at the end of the first round," Xie said.
The Chiefs must better protect Mahomes this season, as he is the face of the team and arguably the National Football League. After doing so cost them a historic third consecutive Super Bowl, Kansas City can no longer afford to put few resources into their offensive line.
As great as Mahomes is, even he needs a solid supporting cast to be successful. Everyone knows games are won and lost in the trenches, especially Super Bowls. This is the case, even for one of the best head coaches and quarterbacks in NFL history.
