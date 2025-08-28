Brett Veach Sheds Revealing Light on Mike Pennell Move
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Starting defensive tackle Mike Pennel was a surprise cut on Tuesday. General manager Brett Veach said Thursday the veteran run-stopper could be back before the season starts or could be back before the season ends.
“We'd always be open to that for sure,” Veach said. “Mike's a special human being and we love Mike, and he's one of those guys that I feel every time we've gotten him back in short spurts, it's been the best he has. And so, certainly, if that situation presents itself, it’s always something we're open to.”
Derrick Nnadi over Pennel
Veach said the Chiefs favored Derrick Nnadi, re-acquired Sunday in a trade with the Jets, over Pennel because Nnadi is exactly five years younger and has missed only two games over his seven-year career. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs are done at that position, though.
Kansas City was active throughout training camp trying to improve the position, both in trade talks and, most recently, on the waiver wire. Veach said they were in talks with the Browns for DT Jowon Briggs before Cleveland wound up trading the young defensive tackle to the Jets last week. The Chiefs were hamstrung by their No. 31-ranking in the waiver order and lack of early round draft capital.
But the Chiefs did re-sign Marlon Tuipulotu and Coziah Izzard to their practice squad, and reportedly plan to add a pair of former third-round draft picks on Thursday – former Lions DT Brodric Martin and former Bears lineman Zacch Pickens.
“So that's just a position that we're kind of hyper-focused on,” Veach explained, “and trying to get that competition better and get more consistency.”
Omarr Norman-Lott's strength is pass rush
Rookie Omarr Norman-Lott, the Chiefs’ second-round selection (63rd overall), has been battling an ankle injury over the last few weeks. But when he’s healthy, Veach said they’re excited about his pass-rush potential.
“We brought him here to get after the quarterback,” said Veach, who noted there’s no plan to add weight and transition the rookie into a run-stopper, that the team prefers him just above 300 pounds. “So, I think we're gonna focus on him more on trying to help us a little bit more in the pass game. That's his strength.”
But don’t rule out a Pennel return, perhaps similar to the road he took in 2023 when the Bears opted not to re-sign him and the veteran wound up signing a practice-squad contract with the Chiefs in October. Veach is open to all options at the defensive-tackle position.
“I think Mike has showed that, when he can come back here in short spurts even at his age, he's a juice guy. He's an energy guy. We love him. So, certainly keeping that door open as well.”
