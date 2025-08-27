Why Chiefs Brought Back Several Familiar Faces on Practice Squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are re-signing several veterans to their practice squad, according to various reports on Wednesday afternoon.
Insider Tom Pelissero said Wednesday the Chiefs are bringing back Tom Pelissero. Meanwhile, according to Matt Derrick, Kansas City is returning running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Carson Steele, as well as quarterback Chris Oladokun and defensive tackle Coziah Izzard.
In addition, Aaron Wilson reported wide receiver Hal Presley is returning on a practice-squad contract.
NFL rules allow teams to promote up to two players from the practice squad to the active roster before each game. Each player can be promoted no more than three times before the club needs to add him to the 53-man roster. Six of the spots on the practice squad can be occupied by veterans with unlimited NFL experience.
Mike Edwards
A 5-10, 205-pound safety out of Kentucky, Edwards was released on Tuesday as the Chiefs reduced their roster to 53 players. In returning to the team, Edwards provides immediate depth and a gameday option should the Chiefs opt to elevate him to the active roster.
Edwards, who won a Super Bowl against Kansas City when he played for the Buccaneers in 2020, had signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract to return to the Chiefs in April as an unrestricted free agent.
A versatile defensive back, he played the first preseason game Aug. 9 at Arizona but departed the second contest Aug. 15 at Seattle with a hamstring injury. He sat out the preseason finale against Chicago.
Entering camp, Edwards was considered an adequate fourth safety behind Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks and Chamarri Conner. Terminating Edwards on Tuesday was a nod to Chris Roland-Wallace and his ability to play in the back end of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
Edwards, 29, first signed with the Chiefs in 2023 and started five games that season and played 57 percent of the snaps during the regular season for the Super Bowl 58 champions. Against the Chargers in Week 18 that year at SoFi Stadium, he returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown.
In 83 career games, Edwards has eight career interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. Last year, Edwards began the season with the Bills before rejoining the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s third-round selection (99th overall) in the 2019 draft, he played his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the Chiefs.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Chiefs’ first-round selection (32nd overall) in the 2020 draft out of LSU, Edwards-Helaire spent nearly five seasons in Kansas City before joining the Saints’ practice squad on Dec. 19.
In 50 career games and 32 starts with the Chiefs, Edwards has averaged 4.2 yards per carry (454 attempts, 1,891 yards) with 12 touchdowns. He also played in the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay and played in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 victory over San Francisco.
After the Chiefs declined his fifth-year option, he played out his rookie contract in 2023 before re-signing a one-year unrestricted free-agent contract in April last year, but spent much of the year on reserve/non-football illness. He went public last summer with his battles to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome.
Activated in mid-October, Edwards-Helaire did not play with the Chiefs, who released him on Dec. 16. He spent the remainder of the season on the Saints’ practice squad, playing in two New Orleans games, but the team terminated him on Tuesday in the final roster reduction.
The Chiefs could sign up to 17 total practice-squad players if they choose to bring back offensive lineman Chu Godrick, who would give them a roster exemption as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. The Chiefs waived Godrick on Tuesday.
Up to six of the practice-squad players can have unlimited NFL experience. Each Tuesday, teams designate four players as protected to prevent other teams from signing them through the next kickoff.
Full practice-squad list
Here's all the reported names joining the Chiefs practice squad as of 1:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday:
Offensive linemen Chu Godrick (international player pathway exemption) and C.J. Hanson, defensive backs Mike Edwards, Kevin Knowles and Melvin Smith, running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Carson Steele, quarterback Chris Oladokun, defensive linemen Coziah Izzard, Brodric Martin and MArlon Tuipulotu, wide receivers Hal Presley and Jimmy Holiday and tight end Tre Watson and linebacker Cole Christiansen.
Get your Chiefs news free, available 24/7, with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your thoughts on the return of CEH by visiting our Facebook page (here).