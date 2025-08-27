WATCH: Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi before Wednesday’s practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Wednesday’s practice.
To view his comments, watch below.
On returning to familiar surroundings:
“Shoot, I still got GPS. I know to get here.”
On his first thoughts upon learning he was coming back:
“Honestly, it was a little bit of surprise. I was getting my body right for the next day of work, and then the GM (Darren Mougey) called me to say, ‘Hey, just wanna let you know, we’re trading you back to KC.’ And I'm like, ‘Okay, that's cool.’ The only part I was really a little annoyed about is I gotta move again. Like, there's stuff over there, my whole place, that’s still in boxes. At least it'll be a lot easier to just put it in the truck and go. But otherwise, I was fine with the decision.”
On what led him to the initial decision to sign as a free agent with the Jets:
“Going into free agency, I think it was more of they were going in a different direction. Granted, my dawg Mike Pennel was playing balls to the wall and they see him as being their guy, by all means. Kudos to him. At that point, I had to, you know, that’s how this business goes. I gotta see what opportunities are there, and adjust with that. The Jets were giving an opportunity.”
On his feelings toward the Chiefs during free agency, and now:
“Oh, no. Yeah, I felt irked because, like this is the team that drafted me. But at the end of the day, they gave the opportunity of a lifetime coming out of college. So, I wasn't mad or upset or anything. It's part of the business. So, when the Jets offered me the opportunity, I was like, ‘By all means.’ That’s how this business works. I'm right back where I started. So, it kind of works out the right way sometimes.”
On whether he sold his house in Kansas City:
“I was renting.”
On comparing the New York market and Jets to the Chiefs and Kansas City:
“I didn't really hear that much media craziness, honestly. At that point, they were just really focusing on football. You know, there's a lot of new faces, new coaching staff, new head coach, new GM. So, like at that point, they really just want to focus just on football. So, not much media craziness, no.”
On whether he missed Kansas City and the Chiefs while with the Jets:
“A little bit. A lot of times, even when I transitioned from college to the pros, a lot of times I think the things I missed was the camaraderie of my teammates and everything. So, when I first got to the team, I always thought like, ‘Man, I miss my D-line room. I miss my fellas. I miss the guys in the locker room.’ But as I got there, as long as I was there, I got accustomed to the guys in there. So, I'm like, ‘This is quote-unquote my new home.’ So, I started building relationships there. Good, solid guys in the D-line room, honestly, in general, the whole locker room. So, I just made it work.”
On the difference between Chiefs training camp and Jets camp:
“Yeah, it was completely different. It's like it hit me when I got like, ‘Man, I'm not at St. Joe anymore.’ Like part of me missed being in the dorms, being out and away from it all, seeing that nice little dew on the field, different change of pace. But, yeah, it was, it was definitely different. But you know, every team does things differently.”
On getting traded:
I mean, if anything, I felt like getting traded, all things again is part of the business. But at the same time, I gotta worry about and focus on my business. So, for me, I kind of have a little bit of a chip my shoulder. I was gone and I came back. So, they're bringing me back for a reason. So, in my mind, I just got to stay focused on what I got to do. In the words of a great speaker, be with your feet are.”
On navigating the challenge of playing a game 5,000 miles away in Brazil on Sept. 5:
“Hey, sometimes when you’re trying to play football, it don't matter if it's in Brazil, in Arrowhead or a Target parking lot. Football is going to get played.”
On whether the defense has changed since his departure:
“Yeah, there's some different new plays, different type of things. I'm still learning on the fly. Some of the things are pretty much similar to what I was already used to. It's gonna take a little bit of time, but I'm gonna catch up with the guys.”
On the decision to take a new number, 92, whether he took it because it was closest to his former number, 91:
“Well, yeah, but the other part is, at the end of the day, the number doesn't really matter. The only thing that's important is the player and what you do with that number. So, when 92 was available, among the other ones that were available, 92 is a lot simpler.”
On Chris Jones and his teammates’ reaction to the trade:
“Man, honestly, everybody was ecstatic. Even when after the deal was quote-unquote done, he was the first person to call me. So, it does mean a lot having my guys so happy to see me. Shoot, from yesterday and today and the day before, a lot of guys have been happy to see me back, from players, coaches and everybody, even janitorial crew like my dawg Pistol Pete.
“Everyone's just happy to see me back. … He was happy to see me, happy to be back. But at that point, our conversation is really strictly on business, of what we got to do as a team, as a defense.”
On whether he wore 92 in college and whether he attempted to negotiate getting 91 back from Felix Anudike-Uzomah:
“Yes, sir … Honestly, because the moment I left he took it. I'm like, ‘If it's anybody, I'd rather it be him, because -- funny story -- his father and my father were quote-unquote neighbors, like they lived in the same village back in Nigeria. So, I always I always call him my generational neighbor.”
On the closing of popular Kansas City dog park Bar K:
“No! … I wasn’t gone that long!”
