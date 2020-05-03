What are the Kansas City Chiefs' options in the 2021 Draft? (Part 2)

Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle is breaking down the Kansas City Chiefs' options for the 2021 NFL Draft. For part one, where the offensive prospects were discussed, click here.

Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (6’5”, 262 lbs.)

Joe Tryon is the type of edge rusher Steve Spagnuolo likes to utilize in his defense. Tryon broke out as a sophomore to the tune of eight sacks and 41 tackles. He has a very high ceiling and will look to continue his progress during his junior year at Washington. Currently projected anywhere from rounds No. 1-3, Tryon is someone to keep an eye on heading into the draft. In the NFL, it’s impossible to have too many good pass-rushers on the roster, and the Chiefs should continue looking for ways to upgrade and reload each season.

Labryan Ray, defensive tackle, Alabama (6’5”, 292 lbs.)

Labryan Ray was productive as a rotational player during his freshman season with 39 tackles with six resulting in a loss, 2.5 sacks, and two batted down passes. His 2019 production wasn’t there due to a season-ending injury in September, but he is hopeful for a bounceback year in 2020. The Chiefs will be looking to get another big body to line up alongside Chris Jones — assuming they work out an extension — or work as a possible replacement for Jones. Being a front-line defensive player for Alabama will get him enough attention to where he could shoot up draft boards, but he is currently projected as a second or third-round selection.

Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State (6’3”, 245 lbs.)

Micah Parsons would be a great linebacker to add to the mix in this Chiefs defense. He could be the eventual successor to Anthony Hitchens and would be a valuable depth piece if he didn’t break into the starting line up right away. As a freshman, Parsons had 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His production increased as a sophomore garnering 102 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. After his junior season, he will be ready to take his game to the next level. A young duo of Parsons and 2020 second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. would be a lot of fun to watch together in Kansas City. Parsons is currently viewed as someone who could be taken as early as the first round or as late as the third round depending on his 2020 production.

Dicaprio Bootle, cornerback, Nebraska (5’10”, 195 lbs.)

Seeing how Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach tackled the cornerback position in the past few drafts, I decided to take a look at some of the prospects who were projected to go later in the 2021 draft. Dicaprio Bootle is a hard-nosed cornerback who will be the leader of the Husker secondary in 2020. He had a breakout year in 2018 as a sophomore but took a step back in his junior season. If he can increase his level of play as a senior, he could be a potential sleeper corner in this draft. Bootle is a guy that Veach might keep an eye on in the later rounds as they look to continue to fill depth at the position.

Richie Grant, safety, Central Florida (6’0”, 194 lbs.)

Richie Grant, like Bootle, had a solid 2018 season but took a step back in 2019. If he can get back to being the 108-tackle and six-interception guy he was in 2018, then he could move his way up a lot of draft boards. He has the playmaking ability to be a starter at the next level but could fit nicely as a depth player behind Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill. Matthieu would be heading into his final season under contract in 2021, so this could potentially be a position of need if they don’t give Matthieu an extension. Grant is projected to go anywhere from the second to the fourth round.

Hopefully, college football gets its season in as scheduled and there doesn’t need to be any tweaks to next year’s draft. There’s a lot of time to think about the Chiefs’ future needs and their next draft class. These are just a few names to keep an eye on. Whatever happens between now and then, trust that Veach and Reid will be ready to roll and bring in another solid class for the Chiefs in 2021.