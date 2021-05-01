Chiefs Select Joshua Kaindoh At No. 144 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 144th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh.

The selection of Kaindoh was the Chiefs' first selection in 81 picks.

Scouting Report

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote took a look at Kaindoh during his 100 players in 100 days series. Here's what Foote had to say about Kaindoh.

If defensive coordinators could draw up an ideal body type for a defensive end, it would similar to Joshua Kaindoh's. He has ideal height and weight for the position, as well as long arms that help keep his chest clean and remain a factor in run defense. Kaindoh's lower body is very strong and his frame could likely add 10 pounds or so to it. His functional strength is solid. Kaindoh's overall athletic profile is promising, especially after posting some great numbers at Florida State's pro day. He has good initial burst at the line of scrimmage, explodes at the opposition with good leverage and displays decent (albeit inconsistent) bend. Kaindoh also has experience dropping into coverage, which is a definite plus in today's NFL.

Early Takeaways

With the way the board was falling, I'm not surprised the Chiefs went with an edge rusher at this point. Kaindoh is a very strong athlete and tested well at his Pro Day. He checks all of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's boxes as he stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 260 pounds with 34-1/2-inch arms. Kaindoh's physical frame is an obvious draw, but his ability to show some bend and drop into coverage is what makes this pick so interesting for the Chiefs. Kaindoh will likely become a rotational player starting out but has the ability to be a force on the other side of Frank Clark.