Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh Would Be an Intriguing Project for the Chiefs

Florida State's Joshua Kaindoh has battled injuries and inconsistency over the past several years. Should the Kansas City Chiefs take a flier on him?

Joshua Kaindoh - EDGE, Florida State

By the numbers:

6'6", 260 pounds. 34-1/2" arms, 4.68 40-yard dash per pro day measurements.

2020: 14 tackles (3.0 for loss), one pass broken up and one interception in seven games played.

Positives:

If defensive coordinators could draw up an ideal body type for a defensive end, it would similar to Joshua Kaindoh's. He has ideal height and weight for the position, as well as long arms that help keep his chest clean and remain a factor in run defense. Kaindoh's lower body is very strong and his frame could likely add 10 pounds or so to it. His functional strength is solid.

Kaindoh's overall athletic profile is promising, especially after posting some great numbers at Florida State's pro day. He has good initial burst at the line of scrimmage, explodes at the opposition with good leverage and displays decent (albeit inconsistent) bend. Kaindoh also has experience dropping into coverage, which is a definite plus in today's NFL.

Negatives:

Injuries have plagued Kaindoh throughout his college career, and he has a limited sample size because of that. Hamstring issues held him back early and in 2019, he had a significant right leg injury that caused him to miss all but three games. Kaindoh simply hasn't been on the field a ton, and staying healthy will be a major point of emphasis moving forward.

When on the field, Kaindoh's tape is inconsistent. For someone with the athleticism and frame that he has, his production is underwhelming. As a pass-rusher, he has an inside-out rip and also a chop that are solid, yet unspectacular. He needs to have heavier hands and stack his moves on top of each other in order to be effective in the NFL. Kaindoh's pad level in run defense occasionally gets high, leading to him being washed out of the play. There's a clear path to improvement and consistency, but it will take some evolving on his part.

How Kaindoh fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs lost defensive ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor this offseason but were able to re-sign Taco Charlton to a one-year deal. The addition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed will allow Chris Jones to move outside on early downs, with Charlton assuming EDGE duties on later downs. Kaindoh fits Steve Spagnuolo's typical size parameters and would be entering a low-pressure situation. He could battle with Mike Danna for position on the depth chart, improve his game and go from there.

Final Thoughts:

Kaindoh has the foundation to become a productive professional player. His size and length, combined with a great pro day workout, makes him a very intriguing late-round option in an EDGE class that contains a lot of depth pieces. Injury concerns and a small sample size make Kaindoh a risk, and his tape isn't promising enough to vault him ahead of other premier Day 3 prospects. Kaindoh grades out as a late-fifth or early sixth-round player with potential.

