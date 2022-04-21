Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 7.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely days away at this point, and the Kansas City Chiefs will soon welcome multiple new players into their organization. General manager Brett Veach has 12 picks to work with this year and while it's unlikely that he keeps them all, the Chiefs will almost surely have more than the typical six players picked under Veach.

Kansas City carries two picks in each of the first three rounds, presenting the franchise with plenty of chances to add high-impact talent that can contribute in year one. There are also several mid- and late-round selections to work with, raising the possibility of finding good value. Without further ado, let's take a crack at adding some depth to the Chiefs' roster in the Arrowhead Report Mock Draft 7.0.

Notes: Mock 7.0, like those before it, was done on the NFL Mock Draft Database. In this simulation, Kansas City sends picks Nos. 50 and 103 to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for pick No. 40. For the sake of consolidation, the Chiefs also send four seventh-round picks (again) to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 166.

1.29: Arnold Ebiketie — EDGE, Penn State

There are plenty of EDGE prospects with upside in this year's class but of those in the second tier, perhaps none have higher ceilings than Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie. The former Nittany Lion has great flexibility and bend, impressive raw power for his size, a speed and quickness blend that gives him an advantage and a pass-rush toolbox that has a sound baseline. He needs to add strength to his frame and improve as a run defender, and he may not fit Steve Spagnuolo's ideal weight parameters, but he's an ideal addition with the potential to be a high-quality pass rusher in due time.

1.30: Daxton Hill — S, Michigan

The Chiefs value football IQ and positional versatility in their defensive backs. At the end of the first round, there may be no better option for them than Daxton Hill of Michigan. Hill has a blend of intelligence, processing speed and wit that allows him to fill a variety of roles in the defensive backfield. This includes the slot cornerback position, which is a spot where the Chiefs may need some help in 2022 and beyond. Hill not only has the ability to start in year one, but he can also be a "glue guy" in a Kansas City secondary that desperately needs a good athlete and Swiss Army knife competitor.

2.40: George Pickens — WR, Georgia

The 2022 draft class isn't chock-full of wide receivers with prototypical "X" size and the ability to be a top option. George Pickens is one of them and despite his injury history and potential other concerns, he's worth a top-50 pick in a heartbeat. The former Bulldogs standout is a good athlete, has an impressive fluidity to his game for such a big receiver and also competes at the catch point. Pickens is a plus blocker and works to find soft spots in zone coverage during his route, too. He has true star-level potential, and the Chiefs would be extremely wise to consider him if he's available.

2.62: Greg Dulcich — TE, UCLA

This is almost surely the most controversial pick, as the Chiefs have Travis Kelce in the fold and the trio of Jody Fortson, Noah Gray and Blake Bell returning for 2022. Kelce is set to turn 33 in October, however, and the Chiefs may want to start giving him more time off during games in an effort to extend his career. If that's the case, Greg Dulcich is a former wideout who has an innate ability to get open with a varied route-running toolbox and the athleticism to be a threat. He can be split out away from the line — as Kelce is fairly often — and be weaponized in Andy Reid's offense.

3.94: Jalyn Armour-Davis — CB, Alabama

Jalyn Armour-Davis recently made an appearance in a mock on Arrowhead Report, and he returns due to the immense upside he brings to the table. Not only does he have the athleticism necessary to stick as a boundary cornerback, but he's long and is comfortable in press-man technique. Armour-Davis needs some seasoning (and improvement in his tackling form) but if he grows as a man cover corner, his athletic profile and ability to stick in close quarters with opposing receivers present a clear ceiling as a starting-caliber player. He's a good complement to an NFL-ready defensive back like Hill.

4.121: Tyquan Thornton — WR, Baylor

At 6-foot-2 and just over 180 pounds, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton brings pluses and minuses with him to the NFL. On one hand, he doesn't handle physicality well at or near the line of scrimmage. He's also very raw in terms of his route-running ability and is more of a straight-line receiver. On the other hand, he may be the fastest player in the 2022 receiver class and is able to track the ball well downfield and make a surprising effort on contested catches. The Chiefs could find ways to get the ball in Thornton's hands down the field and over the middle of it, and his ceiling is higher than most Day Three wideouts. That's worthy of a pick in and of itself.

4.135: Micheal Clemons — EDGE, Texas A&M

Micheal Clemons isn't a perfect prospect. He's one of the oldest players in this year's class, his reaction time in general is poor and his run defense needs to see some improvement. With that said, he possesses some of the best length among all 2022 pass rushers, he's explosive and can combine plus power with multiple pass-rush moves to find success. He fits what the Chiefs typically look for in a defensive end, and he should be able to play impactful football immediately. By taking Clemons and Ebiketie in the same draft, Kansas City would be getting a good blend of win now and win later talent.

5.166: Hassan Haskins — RB, Michigan

The Chiefs' running back room is insulated for 2022, but not much beyond that. If they want a depth piece on Day Three, they'd be hard-pressed to do much better than Michigan's Hassan Haskins. Haskins has an elite blend of strength and contact balance, and he hurdles defenders routinely. He's also one of the better blocking backs in the 2022 class. He's a limited athlete and his ceiling is rather low but for a backup with glaring advantages, Haskins is an NFL-ready machine.