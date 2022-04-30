Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chiefs Draft Washington State CB Jaylen Watson with No. 243 Overall Pick

The Chiefs' first of their slated seventh-round picks adds more depth.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 NFL Draft haul started off with a bang on Days One and Two, and Day Three was no different. After a pretty significant gap between pick No. 145 and their next selection at No. 243, the team has settled on a new addition. With their first seventh-round pick, the Chiefs have drafted Washington State CB Jaylen Watson.

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) and Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaylen Watson (0) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have made a concerted effort to invest in the cornerback position in this year's draft, going with Washington's Trent McDuffie in the first round and Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams on Day Three. Watson marks the third cornerback selected by Kansas City this year, and the fourth overall defensive back who's set to join Steve Spagnuolo's secondary (Bryan Cook, a safety, was the 62nd overall pick). 

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Watson's game, projecting him as a possible Cover-3 cornerback in the NFL:

Jaylen Watson projects to be a developmental cover 3 corner at the next level. He wins using his length and route anticipation. He is at his best in zone when he can leave his eyes in the backfield and use his knowledge of leverage and route concepts. Lacks high level athleticism, ball skills, and technique to be a quality player at the next level. Poor tackling and adequate athleticism make me believe he doesn’t have a future on special teams.

Watson was a major standout from an athletic testing standpoint, recording an impressive 9.21 Relative Athletic Score on the heels of elite size and explosion grades. 

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. of Tennessee (1) is tackled by National Squad cornerback Jaylen Watson of Washington State (0) and defensive lineman Myjai Sanders of Cincinnati (52) in the second half during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

