With an early run on receivers, the Chiefs had a unique pool of options at the end of the first round.

The Kansas City Chiefs have three glaring needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft. They're lacking a No. 1 wide receiver after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The team's pass-rushing depth chart is currently both underwhelming and shockingly shallow, with Frank Clark and Mike Danna as the only two defensive ends with noteworthy NFL experience. Their cornerback group lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency, leaving L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker as the team's top three corners.

That's the bad news for the Chiefs. The good news? The team has eight picks through the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks at No. 29 and No. 30 overall. How can the Chiefs make the biggest dent in their list of needs? That was the question to answer as we began the 2022 FanNation first-round mock draft.

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All 32 first-round picks were made by publishers and reporters from Sports Illustrated's FanNation network. Each writer included a paragraph to support their selections, but for the Arrowhead Report edition of the draft, we're just including the additional analysis for some of the Chiefs' most likely potential selections and positions of interest. Also worth noting: there were no trades allowed in this mock, so KC stuck with their two first-round selections. For more coverage of each of these teams, click the team's name to visit their FanNation site below.

A mock draft selected by writers who cover each team creates an interesting challenge, perhaps adding a bit of inside information that can't be replicated in a typical mock draft simulator. In this case, I wasn't thrilled with how one position group panned out, but the Chiefs were still able to add two extremely enticing players at No. 29 and 30.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

6. Carolina Panthers Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

7. New York Giants (via Chicago): Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Garrett Wilson (5), Chris Olave (2) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) take the the field for the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. The current top option is Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with only 31 catches as the team's No. 3 playmaker. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Ridley on the perimeter. -- Mike Fisher

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores on a 65-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. New York Jets (via Seattle): Drake London, WR, USC

After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here, or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position, but with Garrett Wilson off the board, London is the pick for Gang Green. -- Max Goodman

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

With the top defensive backs off the board, the Vikings take the most electrifying receiver in the draft. Adam Thielen is getting up there in age, new head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to spread things out, and the Vikings don't have a ton of depth at receiver. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but his speed paired with Justin Jefferson would be scary for opposing defenses. -- Will Ragatz

13. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Houston likely is willing to listen to offers for this pick, but in this scenario, the franchise stays put. The Texans need speed and stability opposite Brandin Cooks. Olave is the top route-runner in the class and uses his 4.3 speed to create separation either on the boundary or in the slot. He'll become another weapon for Davis Mills in Year 2. -- Cole Thompson

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

The Eagles had just 29 sacks last year and, while they added pass rush specialist Haason Reddick in free agency, they could always use more. -- Ed Kracz

16. New Orleans Saints: (via Indianapolis, through Philadelphia): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is speedy will give Jameis Winston the vertical threat he needs from his receiving corps. He may be available at mid-season, which is fine for New Orleans since Michael Thomas is returning. -- Kyle T. Mosley

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

For third year in a row, Eagles go WR in first round. -- Ed Kracz

19. New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia): Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Nov 27, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermakers won 44-7. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Green Bay has a huge need at receiver, in case you hadn't heard, after trading Davante Adams. However, with the Big 6 off the board, we tackle another need and grab Karlaftis, one of the Big Ten's numerous standouts on the edge. A world-class water polo player as a kid in Athens, he'll add critical depth alongside Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. -- Bill Huber

23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth. However, there will be a temptation to select a top interior offensive lineman. -- Howard Balzer

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Bills fill an immediate need here without having to reach. Elam is tall and plays even bigger, with a 6-4 wingspan. He's a willing tackler who sometimes overruns plays. That flaw can be coached. His 4.39-second time in the 40 cannot. -- Nick Fierro

26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The run of first-round receivers leaves George Pickens as the last man standing. The Packers might rejoice to get the 6-foot-3, field-stretching receiver who has been under the radar a bit due to the torn ACL that kept him out of most of last season. -- Bill Huber

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) celebrates a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco through Miami): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

If the Chiefs stand pat with the No. 29 and No. 30 overall picks, they're going to select prospects with pros and cons. By selecting David Ojabo, the Chiefs would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round. Of course, coming off a Pro Day Achilles injury, Ojabo has a massive hurdle to clear as he begins his NFL career, but that risk is the reason he's available at No. 29 in the first place.

If the Chiefs do start with Ojabo, they'll have to double-down at EDGE in the second day of the draft, but with the short-term and long-term needs the Chiefs have at the position, double-dipping with pass-rushers is fine by me.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

In a first round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken No. 28, Andrew Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a day-one solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems. In this world, the Chiefs could use their remaining ammunition to move up in the second round to take their choice of the remaining class of receivers after narrowly missing out on Pickens. If KC could land John Metchie III, Christian Watson or Skyy Moore in Day 2, KC's list of needs would dramatically decrease.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

