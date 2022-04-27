Reporter First-Round Mock Draft: Chiefs Surprise with Picks 29 and 30
The Kansas City Chiefs have three glaring needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft. They're lacking a No. 1 wide receiver after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The team's pass-rushing depth chart is currently both underwhelming and shockingly shallow, with Frank Clark and Mike Danna as the only two defensive ends with noteworthy NFL experience. Their cornerback group lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency, leaving L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker as the team's top three corners.
That's the bad news for the Chiefs. The good news? The team has eight picks through the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks at No. 29 and No. 30 overall. How can the Chiefs make the biggest dent in their list of needs? That was the question to answer as we began the 2022 FanNation first-round mock draft.
All 32 first-round picks were made by publishers and reporters from Sports Illustrated's FanNation network. Each writer included a paragraph to support their selections, but for the Arrowhead Report edition of the draft, we're just including the additional analysis for some of the Chiefs' most likely potential selections and positions of interest. Also worth noting: there were no trades allowed in this mock, so KC stuck with their two first-round selections. For more coverage of each of these teams, click the team's name to visit their FanNation site below.
A mock draft selected by writers who cover each team creates an interesting challenge, perhaps adding a bit of inside information that can't be replicated in a typical mock draft simulator. In this case, I wasn't thrilled with how one position group panned out, but the Chiefs were still able to add two extremely enticing players at No. 29 and 30.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
6. Carolina Panthers Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
7. New York Giants (via Chicago): Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU
8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. The current top option is Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with only 31 catches as the team's No. 3 playmaker. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Ridley on the perimeter. -- Mike Fisher
9. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
10. New York Jets (via Seattle): Drake London, WR, USC
After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here, or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position, but with Garrett Wilson off the board, London is the pick for Gang Green. -- Max Goodman
11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
12. Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
With the top defensive backs off the board, the Vikings take the most electrifying receiver in the draft. Adam Thielen is getting up there in age, new head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to spread things out, and the Vikings don't have a ton of depth at receiver. Williams is coming off an ACL injury, but his speed paired with Justin Jefferson would be scary for opposing defenses. -- Will Ragatz
13. Houston Texans (via Cleveland): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Houston likely is willing to listen to offers for this pick, but in this scenario, the franchise stays put. The Texans need speed and stability opposite Brandin Cooks. Olave is the top route-runner in the class and uses his 4.3 speed to create separation either on the boundary or in the slot. He'll become another weapon for Davis Mills in Year 2. -- Cole Thompson
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami): Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
The Eagles had just 29 sacks last year and, while they added pass rush specialist Haason Reddick in free agency, they could always use more. -- Ed Kracz
16. New Orleans Saints: (via Indianapolis, through Philadelphia): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Dotson is speedy will give Jameis Winston the vertical threat he needs from his receiving corps. He may be available at mid-season, which is fine for New Orleans since Michael Thomas is returning. -- Kyle T. Mosley
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
18. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
For third year in a row, Eagles go WR in first round. -- Ed Kracz
19. New Orleans Saints (via Philadelphia): Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
22. Green Bay Packers (via Las Vegas): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
Green Bay has a huge need at receiver, in case you hadn't heard, after trading Davante Adams. However, with the Big 6 off the board, we tackle another need and grab Karlaftis, one of the Big Ten's numerous standouts on the edge. A world-class water polo player as a kid in Athens, he'll add critical depth alongside Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at outside linebacker. -- Bill Huber
23. Arizona Cardinals: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
With six receivers and the top edge rushers off the board, the Cardinals go back to Washington (see safety Budda Baker, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.) to replenish their corner depth. However, there will be a temptation to select a top interior offensive lineman. -- Howard Balzer
24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
25. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bills fill an immediate need here without having to reach. Elam is tall and plays even bigger, with a 6-4 wingspan. He's a willing tackler who sometimes overruns plays. That flaw can be coached. His 4.39-second time in the 40 cannot. -- Nick Fierro
26. Tennessee Titans: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
28. Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The run of first-round receivers leaves George Pickens as the last man standing. The Packers might rejoice to get the 6-foot-3, field-stretching receiver who has been under the radar a bit due to the torn ACL that kept him out of most of last season. -- Bill Huber
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via San Francisco through Miami): David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
If the Chiefs stand pat with the No. 29 and No. 30 overall picks, they're going to select prospects with pros and cons. By selecting David Ojabo, the Chiefs would land an outrageously talented player who checks more of Steve Spagnuolo's preferred criteria than other pass-rushers available at the end of the first round. Of course, coming off a Pro Day Achilles injury, Ojabo has a massive hurdle to clear as he begins his NFL career, but that risk is the reason he's available at No. 29 in the first place.
If the Chiefs do start with Ojabo, they'll have to double-down at EDGE in the second day of the draft, but with the short-term and long-term needs the Chiefs have at the position, double-dipping with pass-rushers is fine by me.
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
In a first round where six wide receivers were drafted with the first 18 picks and George Pickens was taken No. 28, Andrew Booth is the most exciting player to slide to 30 as a day-one solution to one of the Chiefs' biggest problems. In this world, the Chiefs could use their remaining ammunition to move up in the second round to take their choice of the remaining class of receivers after narrowly missing out on Pickens. If KC could land John Metchie III, Christian Watson or Skyy Moore in Day 2, KC's list of needs would dramatically decrease.
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
