Former Chiefs RB Still Cracks Impressive List
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes was one of the best undrafted players in the National Football League during his time in the league.
Holmes started his career with the Baltimore Ravens and won a Super Bowl there. But his career took off when he went to Kansas City after his time with the Ravens. Holmes had his best seasons in his career with the Chiefs.
And as the 2025 NFL season gets closer, we look back at some of the best running back seasons and the touchdowns that were scored. Holmes is still in the top 10 for most touchdowns, not only once by twice.
Per FOX Sports: T-6. RB Priest Holmes: 24 (2002)
After a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens (1997-2000) in which he rushed for 1,008 yards in his second season, Holmes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001 and proceeded to rush for an NFL-high 1,555 yards. The following year, Holmes rushed for 1,615 yards and an NFL-high 21 touchdowns across just 14 games. All the while, he racked up 70 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns.
3. RB Priest Holmes: 27 (2003)
Priest lands on this list twice following a phenomenal three seasons in Kansas City. "Abracadabra Holmes" had a standout season for the Chiefs in 2003, rushing for 1,420 yards and an NFL-high 27 touchdowns. He also totaled 74 receptions for 690 yards. Holmes rushed for 176 yards and two scores in Kansas City's wild-card loss to Indianapolis.
The only NFL players to score more touchdowns than Holmes in this category were Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks with 28 and LaDainian Tomlinson during his time with the San Diego Chargers with 31.
"I had known of Priest but I don't think any of us knew that he was capable of doing the great things that he did here in Kansas City," former Chiefs returner and offensive playmaker Dante Hall said.
"After signing with the Chiefs, Holmes didn't burst onto the scene immediately, according to his teammates."
"A lot of people don't remember," former fullback Tony Richardson said. "When Priest first got here, I'm not going to say he was struggling, but he really wasn't picking up on the offense very well and really wasn't clicking into the scheme."
