Chiefs Expand Backfield With Emari Demercado

The Kansas City Chiefs vastly improved their backfield by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract as soon as the legal tampering window opened on Monday.

While that expensive investment was indicative that Kansas City was content with its running back situation heading into the 2026 NFL Draft , that is not the case.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs signed former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado to a one-year deal. Contract details have not been released as of this writing, but Kansas City finds its third-down back, who will be a complementary piece to Walker III, who will undoubtedly be the primary ball carrier on early downs.

What This Means for the Chiefs

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a sneaky good move by Kansas City, as there was some ambiguity with who would take over the pass-catching duties from the backfield. Brashard Smith is entering his second year in 2026, but Kansas City felt that Demercado is an upgrade for that role.

The 27-year-old running back was not extensively featured in Arizona's offense last season, totaling 312 rushing yards on 44 carries, while adding 13 receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. While the overall numbers do not jump off the stat sheet, his efficiency and production with limited opportunities do.

Kansas City's backfield has more explosive potential with the Walker III-Demercado pairing, which is an exciting development for the Chiefs. It has been well-documented that Kansas City’s rushing attack was inept last season, and in addition, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt offered little to nothing in the passing game.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Demercado possesses an extremely high floor in the Chiefs' offense and could excel behind an offensive line and within a scheme that unlocks explosive screen passes when the personnel is sufficient.

Kansas City's two additions in the backfield are perfect fits for each other, with a mixture of power, explosiveness, and agility.

Will the Chiefs Forgo Running Back in the Draft?

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is also a savvy move by general manager Brett Veach, as Kansas City does not need to identify a third-down back in the draft. The front office certainly can if it wants to, but the depth chart is now in good shape heading into next season.

Walker III and Demercado were incredibly efficient on the ground last season, and each player can reach another level behind an offensive line that is clearly an upgrade for both players over their previous situation.