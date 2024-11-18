Andy Reid on Chiefs' Loss to Bills and What KC Can Learn from First Defeat
In a high-profile clash between the AFC's top two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. After the 30-21 defeat, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media and began to assess KC's defeat.
"My hat goes off to Sean [McDermott] and the Bills, they did a nice job," Reid began. "They made plays when they needed to, did a nice job with that. It was a great game to learn from for some of our young guys. Two good teams play each other, the margin between winning and losing is small, man. And that starts with me. We can all learn from it and take something out of this and make us better down the road."
Asked about what the Chiefs can specifically take away from the game, Reid turned his attention to the problems that self-inflicted issues bring against a top-tier opponent.
"Things you can learn, the main thing is that they're a good team and, if you have a few mistakes in there, they can capitalize on them," Reid said. "But you keep battling, and normally good things will happen. They did a nice job on that last drive, and so we've got to take care of business on those."
Regarding the Chiefs' issues on the offensive side of the ball, Reid was asked about the way the Chiefs' running game performed in Buffalo against a strong Bills run defense.
"I probably could call some more runs, when it was all said and done," Reid said. "When we had opportunities, we did a pretty nice job with it, with the exception of the short-yardage."