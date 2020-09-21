Andy Reid Offers Perspective on Justin Herbert's Unexpected Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs received a surprise from Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and company upon kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

All week long, the Chiefs had prepared for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. When the Chargers stepped out for the first series of the game, rookie Justin Herbert was under center instead.

The change caught the Chiefs defense off guard, and Herbert led the Chargers on a 79-yard drive, capped off by Herbert scoring his first touchdown on a four-yard run.

“He just found out before the game, that was a pretty heck of a job — pretty spectacular,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That’s when we found out, we had no idea. I’m not sure they had an idea. I don’t know. I was told that Tyrod got hurt or hurt himself in warmups. That doesn’t happen pretty often at quarterback, but he’s got to be hurting for him to pull out like that. He’s got to be really hurting.”

Taylor sustained a chest injury during warm-ups and did not record a single snap in the game. Lynn told reporters postgame that he learned Taylor would not be available to play at the coin toss.

The Chargers ended up winning the flip and chose to receive — giving Herbert the chance to focus on his NFL career before the nerves set in. He ran the ball for 18 yards and a touchdown and completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“I felt bad for Tyrod, being hurt, I know he looked forward to playing us,” Reid said. “You know, we get the young kid and he did a great job, I thought. I thought he managed the game well and he ran the ball well and they made big plays when they needed to. He had a turnover in there, so those things can come back and bite you a little bit. That's what ended up happening.”