How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Here's how you can follow along as KC begins its AFC playoff journey on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs rested during their first-round playoff bye, and now they begin their quest for another Super Bowl title in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. After a 14-3 regular season helped pave the way to securing the conference's top seed, the Divisional Round brings a new set of challenges.

In a rematch of a Week 10 battle that wasn't all that close, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to pull off a road upset on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Back in November, it was Kansas City that lost the turnover battle 3-0 but still won the game 27-17. One of those touchdowns for Jacksonville came late in the game, making the final score look better than the in-game action showed. Since then, though, Doug Pederson's team has gone on a 7-1 run that included a wild comeback victory in the opening round of the playoffs. Don't let the Jaguars' 10-8 record fool you — this is a legitimate team that very well could push the Chiefs to the limit on Saturday.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:30 p.m. CST

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Betting Line: Chiefs -10.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will feature the duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Chris Collinsworth (color commentary) in the booth with Melissa Stark working the sidelines. Shawn Hochuli and crew will officiate the playoff matchup.

