Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Carted off Field During Game vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals got off to a hot start, but it also came with a bit of bad news. After quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter and the ensuing extra point was converted, starting kicker Harrison Butker suffered an apparent ankle injury.

On the Chiefs' kickoff following their touchdown in the first quarter, Butker seemingly slipped and rolled his left (plant) ankle. He got up gingerly and limped off the field before thereafter being escorted off the field and to the locker room via cart. By the time he left for further examinations, the in-game update from sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided a bit more preliminary information:

"It's that left ankle. It is swollen, and they are going to take him (Butker) back for X-Rays."

Wolfson also announced at the time of her report that starting safety Justin Reid would likely have to step in for Butker, and that's exactly what he did. Reid, who made an extra-point during the Chiefs' preseason and was praised in training camp for nailing field goals with precision and distance, converted on Kansas City's second extra point attempt of the day and then booted the ensuing kickoff through the back of the end zone.

Butker, now in his age-27 season, has cemented his status as one of the best kickers in the NFL since joining the Chiefs organization midway through the 2017 campaign. He boasts a career 146 made field goals during the regular season on 162 attempts and last season, he went 25-for-28 while making all but two extra points. The Chiefs are in a unique situation in the short-term without him but with Reid in the fold, although any long-term absence may change things a bit.

Per the Chiefs' official announcement at the beginning of the second quarter, Butker is questionable to return with a left ankle injury. With just over 12 minutes left in the second quarter, the in-game broadcast cut to Butker speaking with special teams coordinator Dave Toub on the sideline with his helmet on.

Just before halftime, with seven seconds left in the second quarter, Butker re-entered the game and made a 54-yard field goal to put the Chiefs up 23-7.