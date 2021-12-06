Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Daniel Sorensen on Outside Criticism This Year: ‘I Don’t Care, Frankly'

    The Chiefs safety isn't worried about what others have to say about him.
    Author:

    By now, everyone is familiar with the story of how Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen began the 2021 season as the team's second starting safety alongside All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu. The decision by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid confused many, as Juan Thornhill was a younger, more athletic and likely better option at the time. For over a month, Sorensen received hefty snaps before finally being benched in favor of Thornhill heading into the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team. 

    Since that point, the Chiefs' defense has made significant improvements. Of course, it's totally unfair to narrow a singular reason down to that aforementioned switch in personnel. Was it a part of the equation? Absolutely. Was Sorensen the only player struggling? Absolutely not. On Sunday against the Denver Broncos, another huge win for the Chiefs, Sorensen played 39 snaps — the most he'd logged since Week 5. He also had an interception return for a touchdown, letting out a great deal of emotion at the end of the play. After the game, Reid explained why he knew his veteran safety would eventually snap out of the funk he was in.

    “He’s wired that way," Reid said. "That’s why the guys went crazy for him. They know. They know what he went through. You just knew he’d power through it, and you always hope they come out on the other end. So, we trusted that.”

    Reid wasn't the only one who talked about Sorensen in postgame media availability. Mathieu, who has emerged as the heart and soul of the Chiefs' defense over the past few years, is known for his belief in and camaraderie with Sorensen. He's well aware of the harsh criticism that has gone his teammate's way this season, and he reiterated just how much Sorensen believes in the team helping him through a tough time on the field.  

    Read More

    "He took a lot of heat, man," Mathieu said. "It was good to see him make big plays like I know, like our team knows. We rely on him to do a lot. In our eyes he is a special player, a very smart player, a player who can do a lot of different things. It is good to see him have a lot of success under the bright lights. Dan is a team player, he is all about team. If you can focus on team you can get through some of the rough patches, which we all go through as players. He is the ultimate professional. Nothing has changed about him. He still does the same thing each and every day as far as routine. He is somebody to really count on.”

    While Sorensen isn't a very athletic player, he's smart. While he can't keep up with the game's best, he works well when the play is in front of him. While he doesn't always have the best production on a per-snap basis, his big plays are as important as those of anyone else on the Chiefs. He's a key piece to the team's puzzle, and the trio of Spagnuolo, Reid and Mathieu knows it. Sorensen, despite all of the vitriol and unfair blame that's been thrown his way this season, is only focused on those he spends virtually every day around.

    “I’ll be frank, absolutely zero," Sorensen said when asked how much attention he paid to outside noise during his slump. "I didn’t read a single article. I won’t read an article from tonight, either – what people say, good or bad. I don’t get on social media, I don’t read articles. I don’t care, frankly. The only people that I care about are the people in that locker room – coaches and players. We’re a family, we stick together, and we have each other’s backs. Good or bad, I could care less. I’m more focused on the next task."

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-9 Win Over the Broncos

    Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Daniel Sorensen on Outside Criticism This Year: ‘I Don’t Care, Frankly'

    15 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes Believes in Receivers: ‘They Just Have to Be Themselves'

    12 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with field judge Michael Banks (72) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid on Chiefs’ Defense vs. Broncos: ‘It Was Beautiful to Watch'

    12 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against Denver Broncos linebacker Kenny Young (41) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-9 Win Over the Broncos

    14 hours ago
    Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    18 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) signals to the stands during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Emergence of the Chiefs’ Defense Has Been a Saving Grace This Season

    21 hours ago
    Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures before the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Broncos: Preview and Predictions

    Dec 5, 2021
    Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a score in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

    23 hours ago