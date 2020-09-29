With the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens comes the touted quarterback "rivalry" between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

For the third straight season, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens and after the game, Mahomes said his defense was ready for the test of Jackson.

"That's a dynamic offense," Mahomes said. "Our defense did a great job of accepting the challenge. Everyone was talking about how they were going to run it down their throat the entire game but they made it not happen."

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes and rushed for one more in a game where the Chiefs seemingly had control from whistle to whistle. He accumulated 385 passing yards on 31 completions and 26 rushing yards in the win.

Since Jackson became the starter in Baltimore, Mahomes is 93-for-132 with 1,136 passing yards, nine scores and one interception.

Jackson, on the other hand, hasn't played his best against the Chiefs. In the three meetings, the reigning MVP has completed 50 of his 95 passing attempts for 511 yards and three touchdowns.

With the win, Mahomes is perfect in the month of September in his career, throwing 32 touchdowns and no interceptions. He said training camp is what helps him prepare so well for the first month of the season.

"I think it just goes with the training camp we run," Mahomes said. "We run a tough training camp and prepare to get off to a hot start. I think what we can learn from last year is we kind of had the same start, almost exactly coming off the Ravens game then we dropped a couple of games. We've got a great opponent coming up in the New England Patriots and so we're going to keep moving on and keep going and knowing we have a great challenge in the week ahead."