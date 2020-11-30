Tyreek Hill's Big Day Highlights the Chiefs' Win Over Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally had his chance to shine in the team's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old receiver highlighted the Chiefs offense with a career-high 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the trust between Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes aided him in his big day.

“He’s strong and quick and fast, and he can catch,” Reid said. “The quarterback trusts him. Now, I’m going to tell you they were banged up at the corner position. I’m not sure that helps Bruce [Arians] at all. But listen, I would put him against anybody. He’s been doing this all year.”

The bulk of Hill's production occurred in the first quarter. He accounted for 203 of the Chiefs’ 238 yards off seven receptions in the quarter.

His stats through the first 15 minutes were the most from any NFL player since former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans posted 205 receiving yards against the Houston Texans on Nov. 19, 2006.

No NFL player had reached 203 receiving yards this season until Hill.

“It’s hard to criticize history when it’s positive,” Reid said. “He sure did a nice job today, to where they doubled him. They doubled both him and Kelce at times, both of them on the same play. It’s a tribute to him and the hard work he’s put in and becoming a better overall receiver. He was already good and he’s taking it to that next level.”

Hill’s previous career-best occurred on Nov. 19, 2018, when he posted a 215-yard, two-touchdown day against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two years and 10 days later, he is now the No. 2 receiver in franchise history in terms of single-game receptions and yardage.

With one more catch, Hill would've tied Tony Gonzalez's single-game reception total of 14. The wide receiver would've needed 40 more yards to tie Stephone Paiges's single-game receiving yardage total of 309.

Hill has surpassed 100 receiving yards in the last three games and currently leads the NFL in season yardage with 1,021 receiving yards.

“He’s still got a season left here,” Reid said. “He’s going to keep rolling and we’re going to give him more opportunities to get him better than he was tonight."