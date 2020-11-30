SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Tyreek Hill's Big Day Highlights the Chiefs' Win Over Buccaneers

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally had his chance to shine in the team's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old receiver highlighted the Chiefs offense with a career-high 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the trust between Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes aided him in his big day.

“He’s strong and quick and fast, and he can catch,” Reid said. “The quarterback trusts him. Now, I’m going to tell you they were banged up at the corner position. I’m not sure that helps Bruce [Arians] at all. But listen, I would put him against anybody. He’s been doing this all year.”

The bulk of Hill's production occurred in the first quarter. He accounted for 203 of the Chiefs’ 238 yards off seven receptions in the quarter. 

His stats through the first 15 minutes were the most from any NFL player since former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans posted 205 receiving yards against the Houston Texans on Nov. 19, 2006.

No NFL player had reached 203 receiving yards this season until Hill. 

“It’s hard to criticize history when it’s positive,” Reid said. “He sure did a nice job today, to where they doubled him. They doubled both him and Kelce at times, both of them on the same play. It’s a tribute to him and the hard work he’s put in and becoming a better overall receiver. He was already good and he’s taking it to that next level.”

Hill’s previous career-best occurred on Nov. 19, 2018, when he posted a 215-yard, two-touchdown day against the Los Angeles Rams.

Two years and 10 days later, he is now the No. 2 receiver in franchise history in terms of single-game receptions and yardage.

With one more catch, Hill would've tied Tony Gonzalez's single-game reception total of 14. The wide receiver would've needed 40 more yards to tie Stephone Paiges's single-game receiving yardage total of 309. 

Hill has surpassed 100 receiving yards in the last three games and currently leads the NFL in season yardage with 1,021 receiving yards.  

“He’s still got a season left here,” Reid said. “He’s going to keep rolling and we’re going to give him more opportunities to get him better than he was tonight." 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 27-24 Victory Over the Buccaneers

The highly-anticipated quarterback matchup of Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes lived up to its billing as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to secure a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Chiefs Show How They're a Cut Above Late in Games

When other teams zig, the Kansas City Chiefs zag.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Inactives: Sammy Watkins Returns for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their inactive players ahead of this afternoon's marquee matchup.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs make their first of hopefully two trips to Tampa Bay this season to take on quarterback Tom Brady and the new look Buccaneers in a nationally televised afternoon matchup.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

The Torch Has Been Passed from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady passed the torch to Patrick Mahomes and headed to the NFC, creating a more friendly place to end his career, away from Mahomes' dominance.

Mark Van Sickle

Ahead of Meeting With Buccaneers, Steve Spagnuolo Has Tom Brady's Best in Mind

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has prepared to face Tom Brady before. The only difference now, according to Spagnuolo, is that Brady is on a new team.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes is the Most Clutch Quarterback in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback anyone should want when the game is on the line, but you have to look deeper than simple statistics to see why that's the case.

ConnerChristopherson

Tyrann Mathieu Strives for Defensive Improvement in Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs defense is searching for areas to improve after beating its last two opponents by a single score.

Joe Andrews

The Raiders — Not the Steelers — Are the Chiefs' Biggest Worry in the AFC

While the Pittsburgh Steelers maintain the league's only perfect record, the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest threat to retaining the Lamar Hunt Trophy might be in their own division.

Tucker D. Franklin