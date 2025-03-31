Chiefs’ Minshew Supports Childhood Buddy at Major League Debut
No one can question Gardner Minshew as a teammate or a friend. There was no way he was going to miss the Major League debut of his 29-year-old buddy, Jake Mangum.
Minshew joined about 20 of Mangum’s family and friends at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field on Sunday to celebrate Mangum’s dream come true. He was starting in right field and batting second for the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Couldn't be prouder of him,” Minshew told Ryan Bass in a pregame interview on the Rays’ television broadcast. “Whatever happens, he's fought so much; he deserves it so much. To see him get his opportunity, I just couldn't be happier for him.”
That opportunity came Sunday after an arduous wait. Mangum and Minshew grew up together in Rankin County, just outside Jackson, Miss. Mangum went on to play four years of baseball at Mississippi State, affectionately earning the nickname Mayor of Starkville.
Despite quickly reaching Triple-A in the minor leagues, just one step from the majors, Mangum bounced around different organizations as the player to be named later in multiple trades, finally landing with the Rays. He finally got the call on Friday night, after the team lost Josh Lowe to an injury. Minshew ensured he was in Tampa to witness Mangum’s moment.
“Seeing how much he's sacrificed over the years, how much work's been put in, how many disappointments, ups and downs,” Minshew said. “Even though he's hitting about .400 in his life, and seeming like it's never going to happen, it's happened. Nobody's more ready, and just so happy to be here for it.”
While Mangum wound up 0-for-3 with a walk in Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over Colorado, he did make a diving catch in right field.
Mangum’s father, Kris, played 10 years as an NFL tight end, all with Carolina. The Panthers’ seventh-round selection in the 1997 draft, he played in Carolina’s narrow Super Bowl loss to New England in 2003.
Jake Mangum’s grandfather, Big John Mangum, played for the AFL’s Boston Patriots in the 1960s. His uncle, John Mangum, played nine years with the Chicago Bears.
Expect Mangum to support Minshew if and when he makes his debut in Kansas City should the Chiefs need him in place of Patrick Mahomes.
While we have you, make sure you find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can also always let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.