Patrick Mahomes Sends Heartfelt Message After Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. The Chiefs fell short to their AFC West long-time rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Arrowhead Stadium. That was the last thing on people's minds when the game was over.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured late in the team's loss in Week 15. Mahomes, when done and right away, you saw it in his face that something was wrong. Mahomes left and did not return. The injury was the worst outcome that many expected. Mahomes sends a heartfelt message to all of the fans and the Chiefs Kingdom.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes Sends Message With NFL Fans

It is always hard to see when a star player like Mahomes goes down, no matter what team you root for. Hard seen for the team and many more.

"Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever," said Patrick Mahomes on X/Twitter.

Later on in the Week 15 window, they news came out about the extent of Mahomes injury.

"Breaking: Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in his left knee, an MRI confirmed. He is out for the remainder of the season," said NFL Insiders Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options," said the Chiefs X/Twitter.

"I just hugged him, man," pass rusher Chris Jones said after the game. "That's my brother. We've been through so much. We love Pat."

"Success is rented every year," Jones added. "Sometimes it don't go the way you planned for it to go. I think we learned a lot this year.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) takes a knee following an injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"We can be mad at ourselves, and we can ask God why. But at times, it's a lesson that you're being taught along the journey. We'd be selfish to ask God why. Why right now? Why this? We more so [have] to understand it and build from it."

"It's been hard to watch for Pat," said Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. "That dude put so much into it. I don't think I've ever respected anybody I've played with more. I've never seen someone I've played with give so much of themselves to the team. To not get the results is hard, but I've got more confidence in him than anybody to come back and be better than ever.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"He's down, man, obviously. It's a tough game and it's been a tough year to this point."

