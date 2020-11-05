SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat New York Jets, 35-9

Sam Hays

The Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 7-1 after beating the 0-8 New York Jets 35-9 on Sunday. The Chiefs really made it look easy all game, and the Jets were just not good enough to compete. This Sunday, the Chiefs will face the 3-5 Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are the advanced numbers for the game and the season from Ben Baldwin's rbsdm.com, and Football Outsiders.

Chiefs 2020 W8 Jets Team EPA
EPA = Expected Points Added, SR = Success Rate, 1st% = First Down Rate

The passing offense and the whole defense were phenomenal in this one. The passing offense had an incredible 64% success rate and an otherworldly 0.64 EPA per play. The passing defense held the Jets passing game to a horrible -0.25 EPA per play and the Jets offense had an atrocious -0.17 EPA per play on late downs, where 13 of the 15 were passes.

Chiefs 2020 W8 Jets Players EPA

Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill combined for 23.6 of Mahomes' 27.7 EPA on dropbacks, as it was a truly special performance from the Chiefs' top weapons. Additionally, only one player on the Jets offense had at least one EPA and that was rookie WR Denzel Mims with 2.6 EPA.

Chiefs 2020 W8 Jets QB EPA
CPOE = Completion Percentage Over Expectation (Completion Percentage minus Expected Completion Percentage), QBR = ESPN's Quarterback Rating metric

Patrick Mahomes balled out in this one with his 27.7 EPA, 8.2 CPOE and 91.3 QBR, along with a 92.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, the best of the week for quarterbacks. This was one of the best games of Mahomes' career. While he had some bright moments in the game as well, Sam Darnold had a really rough day with -4.3 EPA, a -3.6 CPOE and a 34.0 QBR.

Chiefs 2020 W8 Jets Biggest Plays

Eight of the 10 biggest plays in this game were positive plays for the Chiefs, with the top one from the defense, the fourth-best one being a fake punt and the other six coming on passes from Patrick Mahomes. 

NFL Team Tiers 2020 Week 8 10-90 WP

Congratulations Chiefs fans! The Chiefs have the best team in the NFL by EPA, thanks in part to having the league's top Offensive EPA per play at 0.276, a big lead over the Green Bay Packers' 0.222 in second. The Chiefs also have the sixth-best Defensive EPA per play with -0.021, led by the second-best EPA allowed per dropback with -0.071!

Chiefs 2020 W8 Early Down Pass Rate Chart

The early down passing rate improved greatly this week, going from fifth with a 58.1% rate following Week 7 to third with a 59.2% rate following Week 8. The Seahawks remain the league leaders with 63.2%.

NFL DVOA 2020 Week 8

Lastly, we have the Football Outsiders numbers, notably Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA). DVOA currently has a strength of opponent adjustment at 80% and rising until it hits 100% in Week 10. The Chiefs stood their ground across the board, remaining fourth in Overall DVOA, first in Offensive DVOA and 13th in Defensive DVOA.

For more Kansas City Chiefs analytics and analysis, follow @SIChiefs and @WichitaChiefSam on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arrowhead Stadium in Use as Polling Place for 2020 Election

Early in September, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners announced that Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, was to be used as a polling place in the 2020 General Election.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, Hold 'Mamba Mentality' as Second Half of Season Begins

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo presented his unit with a clip of Kobe Bryant less than 24 hours before the team's 35-9 win over the New York Jets.

Joe Andrews

Expect Run-Pass Options to Star This Week Against Carolina

Following two run-heavy performances against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to air the ball out versus the New York Jets unlike they've done this season. While it's fun to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes sling the pill, could the Chiefs break out the running game against the Carolina Panthers this week?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Don't Add Players Before NFL Trade Deadline

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and while the Kansas City Chiefs traded away running back DeAndre Washington, they didn't add any players before the deadline.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Reportedly Trade DeAndre Washington to Dolphins for Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly traded running back DeAndre Washington to the Miami Dolphins for "draft pick compensation," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Tucker D. Franklin

Kevin Pierre-Louis Would Be a Nice Trade Deadline Addition to the Chiefs Defense

Today could be the biggest day in American history bringing monumental changes to the country as we know it. The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the market is heating up. Oh, and there's an election today. (Go vote!)

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Players the Chiefs Should Look Into Trading For

Even as a top team in the league, there's always room for improvement. Who should the Kansas City Chiefs consider picking up?

Jordan Foote

Mecole Hardman, 'The Jet,' is Cleared for Takeoff

Mecole Hardman had arguably his best game as a Kansas City Chief on Sunday against the New York Jets. Where does he go from here?

Jordan Foote

Through the Air or On the Ground, the Chiefs Offense Can Get it Done

The Kansas City Chiefs offense has found several ways to win games this season. Whether through the air or on the ground, Kansas City's offense continues to get it done.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tommy Townsend's Successful Fake Punt Was a Few Weeks in The Making

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend completed his first in-game pass since his freshman year of high school during a 35-9 win over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews