Andy Reid Hoping Bye Week Can Help With Injury Woes

Tucker D. Franklin

As the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into their Week 10 bye week with a win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is hoping his players and staff can use this time to prepare and get right for the second half of the season.

During his press conference on Monday, Reid was asked about the health of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and if the week off would help get them ready for Week 11's game against the Raiders.

“Yeah, we’ll see on that," Reid said. "I want to get them out and practice them to see where we’re at and we’re not going to do that this week, but I think the time is beneficial to them."

Reid went on to explain that the time off won't only help the players on the injury report but the other players dealing with bumps and bruises along with coaching staff.

"I think it’s beneficial to the whole team, coaches included, where you can step back an inch and get yourself ready for the stretch run here of the season, the remaining part of the season," Reid said. "And we’ve got some great competition, which is great for the fans. We love having competition, and it’s there."

According to Football Outsiders, the Chiefs have the ninth-hardest schedule remaining with teams like the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Miami Dolphins left.

"These are good football teams that we’ve got coming in front of us here, so we look forward to that," Reid said. "But for right now, we re-charge the battery and we go back and self-scout ourselves. We do a pretty good job of that throughout the season, but it gives you a little bit of time here to evaluate and make any changes that you need to make, or adjustments, and then get on with the Raiders who are a heck of a football team.”

