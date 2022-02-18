Skip to main content
Player(s)
Frank Clark, Orlando Brown Jr.
Team(s)
Kansas City Chiefs

Don’t Expect Brett Veach to Keep All of the Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Picks

Veach's process is always subject to change, but his pattern is noticeable.

If there's one thing that Brett Veach has made perfectly clear during his tenure as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, it's that he'll aggressively patch a roster hole if the opportunity presents itself. 

After the Chiefs' embarrassing defensive performance in 2018 that saw Bob Sutton's defense ultimately flop in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Veach immediately went to work. In April, the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks agreed on the Frank Clark trade that saw Kansas City send a 2019 first-round pick to the Northwest. Clark was then rewarded with a mega-contract that the team could now be getting itself out of this offseason.

When the Chiefs' offensive line got decimated by injuries and negatively contributed to the club's blowout Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Veach recognized another opportunity. After cutting ties with tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, the Chiefs sent four draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Orlando Brown Jr. Brown is now a prime contract extension candidate.

In Veach's four drafts as general manager, the Chiefs have kept just one of their first-round picks. 2018's first-rounder belonged to the Buffalo Bills as a result of Kansas City's trade-up for Patrick Mahomes the year beforehand, 2019's pick was surrendered in the Clark trade and 2021's was given up as a part of the Brown deal. Veach's lone premium-plus draft selection is running back Clyde Edwards Helaire.

Read More

Another interesting tidbit: Veach and the Chiefs have always used exactly six draft picks since he took over as general manager. Of those selections, several have emerged as valuable contributors while others are either no longer members of the Chiefs or aren't on teams at all. Some have been picked at their normal spots, whereas others were traded up for. Veach could have as many as 10 picks to work at the end of April, but his track record suggests that he won't end up using all of them to acquire first-year players. Instead, he could incorporate a few into one or more trade packages.

The Chiefs' needs this offseason are relatively clear. Veach's end-of-season address saw him mention the team's defensive line several times and when combined with the likelihood of Clark's departure, that certainly tracks. Could another big-time trade for a premier pass-rusher be in the cards? There's already been one such splash move in the Veach era.

Wide receiver and cornerback are also key areas of focus the Chiefs will need to pay attention to over the next few months. Safety could emerge as a legitimate need should Tyrann Mathieu sign elsewhere in free agency. While Kansas City can create quite a bit of cap space this offseason and could use it to satisfy some needs on the open market, trades are always on the table. 

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With a championship core already in place, the Chiefs are doing a constant balancing act between finding win-later value in the draft while also getting win-now players via trade or free agency. Early draft picks have a decent chance of contributing to winning football, but they're much riskier than proven veterans. Late-round picks have the odds stacked against them in a major way. It's much easier said than done to build through the draft.

This isn't to say that Veach will adopt a Les Snead method of operation, trading away heaps of picks in exchange for instant help. With that said, don't be too shocked if another big Chiefs trade happens between now and the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft. There appears to be a such thing as having too many picks for Veach's liking, and some pressing needs may be what causes him to spring back into action in the form of a much-needed trade acquisition.

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Don’t Expect Brett Veach to Keep All of the Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Picks

By Jordan Foote
2 minutes ago
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dives into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown against the Bills Micah Hyde. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. Ag3i5513© JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK
GM Report

How the Chiefs Can Continue to Maximize the Best Years of Patrick Mahomes

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
4 hours ago
Sep 20, 1998; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback (29) Sam Madison returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Joe Robbie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports © Copyright USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Sam Madison Reunites With Dolphins After Three-Year Stint With Chiefs

By Jordan Foote
Feb 16, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs CB Chris Lammons Suspect in Las Vegas Beating Involving Alvin Kamara

By Arrowhead Report
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Should Proceed With Caution in Tyrann Mathieu Extension Talks

By Jordan Foote
Feb 16, 2022
Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Derrick Thomas MVP Award Winner

By Joshua Brisco
Feb 15, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Bolton Wins Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award

By Joshua Brisco
Feb 15, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Early Chiefs Mock Draft Addresses KC's Major Needs

By Sam Hays
Feb 8, 2022