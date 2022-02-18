Don’t Expect Brett Veach to Keep All of the Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Picks

If there's one thing that Brett Veach has made perfectly clear during his tenure as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, it's that he'll aggressively patch a roster hole if the opportunity presents itself.

After the Chiefs' embarrassing defensive performance in 2018 that saw Bob Sutton's defense ultimately flop in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, Veach immediately went to work. In April, the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks agreed on the Frank Clark trade that saw Kansas City send a 2019 first-round pick to the Northwest. Clark was then rewarded with a mega-contract that the team could now be getting itself out of this offseason.

When the Chiefs' offensive line got decimated by injuries and negatively contributed to the club's blowout Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Veach recognized another opportunity. After cutting ties with tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, the Chiefs sent four draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Orlando Brown Jr. Brown is now a prime contract extension candidate.

In Veach's four drafts as general manager, the Chiefs have kept just one of their first-round picks. 2018's first-rounder belonged to the Buffalo Bills as a result of Kansas City's trade-up for Patrick Mahomes the year beforehand, 2019's pick was surrendered in the Clark trade and 2021's was given up as a part of the Brown deal. Veach's lone premium-plus draft selection is running back Clyde Edwards Helaire.

Another interesting tidbit: Veach and the Chiefs have always used exactly six draft picks since he took over as general manager. Of those selections, several have emerged as valuable contributors while others are either no longer members of the Chiefs or aren't on teams at all. Some have been picked at their normal spots, whereas others were traded up for. Veach could have as many as 10 picks to work at the end of April, but his track record suggests that he won't end up using all of them to acquire first-year players. Instead, he could incorporate a few into one or more trade packages.

The Chiefs' needs this offseason are relatively clear. Veach's end-of-season address saw him mention the team's defensive line several times and when combined with the likelihood of Clark's departure, that certainly tracks. Could another big-time trade for a premier pass-rusher be in the cards? There's already been one such splash move in the Veach era.

Wide receiver and cornerback are also key areas of focus the Chiefs will need to pay attention to over the next few months. Safety could emerge as a legitimate need should Tyrann Mathieu sign elsewhere in free agency. While Kansas City can create quite a bit of cap space this offseason and could use it to satisfy some needs on the open market, trades are always on the table.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With a championship core already in place, the Chiefs are doing a constant balancing act between finding win-later value in the draft while also getting win-now players via trade or free agency. Early draft picks have a decent chance of contributing to winning football, but they're much riskier than proven veterans. Late-round picks have the odds stacked against them in a major way. It's much easier said than done to build through the draft.

This isn't to say that Veach will adopt a Les Snead method of operation, trading away heaps of picks in exchange for instant help. With that said, don't be too shocked if another big Chiefs trade happens between now and the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft. There appears to be a such thing as having too many picks for Veach's liking, and some pressing needs may be what causes him to spring back into action in the form of a much-needed trade acquisition.