Why Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is a Perfect Fantasy Football Sleeper

Tucker D. Franklin

One of the best parts of drafting in fantasy football is nabbing the biggest sleeper pick of the draft and holding it over your buddies for the whole year. Could Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman be that guy?

Sports Illustrated recently released its BIG Sleeper List from the best players and analysts in the world. The list has the Chiefs' second-year wide receiver slipping into double-digit rounds after a rookie campaign where he hauled in 26 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns.

Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle has discussed the possibility of Hardman having a large second-year jump while Joe Andrews wrote about the wide receiver's comments about this upcoming season. Additionally, Sam Hays made the case for Hardman to become an every-down receiver in 2020.

In the above video with Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright and SI Fantasy Analyst Michael Fabiano, Arrowhead Report editor Joshua Brisco explained why he thought taking Hardman late in the draft could pay off.

I think the only reason he wasn't more involved last year was because there was just so much for him to absorb. I love Hardman as a player. I love the idea of getting him in a double-digit round in a fantasy draft this year totally understanding that his usage won't be high enough to ultimately justify having him in your starting lineup but as a flyer, I think he's one of the smartest in the sport.

With all of the weapons at quarterback Patrick Mahomes' disposal, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs' assets will fare in fantasy.

What do you think? Would you take Mecole Hardman late in the draft if he is still on the board? Will there be enough receptions to go around? Let us know in the comment section below.

