Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Prop Bets

Gambling has become increasingly popular in the sports world. People can bet on almost anything nowadays. It used to be that folks had to go to Vegas to place a wager but with the growth of online sportsbooks, one can bet on sports with the click of a button.

As a result, props have become one of the most attractive things to bet on. These prop bets are related to the games on the field but don't always have to do with the game's outcome. Let's go through some of my favorite Kansas City Chiefs-related prop bets.

For those who have never placed a bet or don't understand how betting lines work, here is a brief introduction:

If the line is -120: put down $12 to win $10

If the line is -175: put down $17.50 to win $10

If the line is +120: put down $10 to win $12

If the line is +250: put down $10 to win $25

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: Over 700.5 (-115)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is undervalued by the market, most likely due to the addition of Ronald Jones. Though the Chiefs added Jones this offseason, they have given every indication that Edwards-Helaire is the lead running back right now. Edwards-Helaire had 803 yards on the ground in his rookie season, which clears the 700 bar. However, he also did that in only 13 games. Now the season is 17 games, which should give him more opportunities to surpass that 700-yard mark. Assuming he stays healthy throughout the season, Edwards-Helaire should easily get over 700 and might even push for 1,000 yards on the ground.

Skyy Moore receiving yards: Under 680.5 (-115)

Skyy Moore was just drafted in the second round, has shown flashes in training camp and is already getting praised by his teammates. It's easy to get excited about Moore, but it isn't quite his time yet. Comparing him to Mecole Hardman, another (somewhat) recent Chiefs second-rounder, is probably the easiest way to look at this. Like Hardman, Moore will likely be wideout No. 4 on the depth chart. Though Moore is a better player than Hardman was in his rookie season, Hardman benefitted from Tyreek Hill missing a quarter of the season. Hardman only racked up 538 receiving yards with that benefit in his rookie season. Moore will have moments where he shines, but 680.5 yards is too much for Moore in his rookie season.

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) attempts a one handed catch as cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce receiving yards: Over 1100.5 (-110) & Receptions: Over 90.5 (-120)

Due to all the offensive changes, many fans are talking about the new pieces and how their numbers look. Let's keep it simple by betting on the one weapon that has been reliable for years: Travis Kelce. Kelce has had six straight 1,000-yard seasons and that's with him and Hill being 1-A and 1-B within the offense. With Hill gone, Kelce is now the clear-cut first option for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. Mahomes has the most trust in Kelce among any pass-catching weapons. That trust will be relied upon early in the season as the rest of the offense is building chemistry. This might be crazy to say, but Kelce might be in for a career year.

Over 10.5 wins (-125)

Since Andy Reid became the head coach of the Chiefs in 2013, their win totals have been 11, 9, 11, 12, 10, 12, 12, 14 and 12. That's 11 or more wins in seven of the nine years of his tenure. It gets even better with Mahomes at quarterback. The combination of Reid and Mahomes has never won fewer than 12 games in a season. That extra game on the schedule now gives them even more room for error. The 2022 schedule is tough on paper, but that has become a constant in Kansas City throughout the last few years. In 2021, the team struggled out the gate yet still finished with 12 wins. Over 10.5 feels like a steal.

AFC West winner (+150)

Six straight AFC West titles. Similar to win totals, the Chiefs have been dominant in divisional games with the Reid-Mahomes combination. That combination boasts a record of 21-3 against AFC West foes. Winning those matchups is the first step to winning the division, and there is no team better at doing it than the Chiefs. Reid has always emphasized winning those intra-division games and takes extra time during training camp to work on those specific gameplans. While the national folk is plotting the Chiefs' demise, expect Mahomes, Reid and company to continue their dominance in the division, leading to their seventh straight AFC West crown.

The six bets above are the ones I'd put the most stake in, but let's talk about two more that Chiefs fans will be interested in.

AFC champion (+450) & Super Bowl champion (+900)

These are the longest lines on this list, meaning that there's more bang-for-buck if these outcomes happen. Everyone knows the resume of the Chiefs over the last four years: four AFC Championship Game appearances and two Super Bowl appearances with one ultimate championship win. Although the Chiefs have a different look than years past, they are still built to contend and win it all. They have the quarterback, coach, and playmakers around them to compete at the highest level.

The most significant question mark for the Chiefs is their defense. With all the turnover on that side of the ball, the defensive unit must come together to allow them to be in the mix come January and February. Another thing the Chiefs have going for them is their pedigree in big games. Every player who has been on the Chiefs for at least a year has played in a high-stakes NFL game. That experience isn't something to take lightly, and it's helped the team tremendously in the past.