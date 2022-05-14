Chiefs 2022 Schedule: Game-By-Game Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have a schedule! Alas, it is a brutal schedule. They open the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record the previous year — the first time in NFL history this has ever happened. The Chiefs may quite literally have the toughest schedule in the history of the league.

With that in mind, the Chiefs will have a lot of doubters going into the season with the loss of Tyreek Hill and a couple of defensive captains, as well as the brutal schedule. The team will be able to play the “no one believes in us” card for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era and it is actually true that some experts are doubting the Chiefs and their chances to make it to the playoffs, let alone win the AFC West again.

Let’s dive into the schedule and try to predict how every game will unfold.

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

The road to the Super Bowl starts here. If the Chiefs make it all the way to the promised land, it would end in Glendale, AZ. That will be the talk of Chiefs Kingdom going into this one. As for the game itself, this could be a fun matchup. It will be the first time Patrick Mahomes will get to play against his former college head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. The Chiefs' defense will get a test early against Kyler Murray and company. The Chiefs are opening as a three-point favorite according to many of the sportsbooks, and I am agreeing with the oddsmakers on this one. The Chiefs will walk away with a victory in Week 1.

Final Score: 31-28. Chiefs Record: 1-0.

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is a fantastic matchup for the first-ever Thursday Night Football game to be aired on Amazon. Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert is the rivalry everyone wants to see over the next decade. The Chargers are looking to make their first playoff run post-Philip Rivers, and a win at Kansas City could go a long way to helping their cause. Unfortunately for the Chargers, I don’t think the Chiefs are losing their home opener in prime time.

Final Score: 27-24. Chiefs Record: 2-0.

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

This is a team that many Chiefs fans were nervous about potentially playing in the first round of the playoffs last season before the Colts melted down and missed the playoffs altogether. Carson Wentz is out and Matt Ryan is in at quarterback in Indianapolis. Jonathan Taylor is a beast at running back, and he will test the Chiefs' defensive front. At the end of the day, the Chiefs are the better team and should win this one, though the score will be closer than what fans would like to see.

Final Score: 24-20. Chiefs Record: 3-0.

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everyone will be talking about Mahomes vs. Tom Brady and a rematch of Super Bowl LV. In a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup on the road, it will be a tough game for the Chiefs. The defense will have its toughest test of the season to date and the Chiefs' offense will be facing its toughest test as well. The Chiefs can win the game, no doubt. However, if I keep picking them to win every game, they’ll be 17-0 by the end of this article. I don’t think that’s going to happen, so the Bucs win a close one.

Final Score: 34-31. Chiefs Record: 3-1.

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Back to back primetime matchups for the Chiefs! This will be Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium, and the first time Kansas City will get to see Derek Carr throwing to Devonte Adams up close and personal. The Raiders will be a decent team this year, but not good enough to win in this scenario. Carr will have a classic meltdown, rookie George Karlaftis will get his first multi-sack game and Trent McDuffie will get his first NFL interception as the Chiefs win big.

Final Score: 38-17. Chiefs Record: 4-1.

Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with fans after the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is the game CBS chose to pick as their “untouchable” game. Essentially, this game can’t be flexed and we will get to hear Tony Romo and Jim Nantz go crazy as they watch Mahomes vs. Josh Allen battle it out again in Kansas City. These two called the wild playoff game in which the Chiefs fans got to call Mahomes the “Grim Reaper” for a full week before that nickname was retired.

The Bills will be playing with a little extra pep in their step wanting to get revenge for the Chiefs' famous 13-second comeback in last year’s playoff game. It could be another instant classic, but the Bills also blew out the Chiefs in the regular season at Arrowhead, so it’s hard to predict how this one will play out. I’m leaning toward the Bills winning a close one.

Final Score: 34-30. Chiefs Record: 4-2.

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Another Super Bowl rematch is on the schedule. This one goes back to Super Bowl LIV, the game fans remember most fondly in the Patrick Mahomes era of Chiefs football.

The 2022 49ers have some question marks heading into the season. Despite overachieving last season, the questions surrounding the quarterback position are real. Will Trey Lance take over and take the NFL by storm? Will he struggle? What is happening with Jimmy Garoppolo these days? The Chiefs should be able to pick up a big win on the road and get back on track here.

Final Score: 23-17 . Chiefs Record: 5-2.

Week 8: BYE

Andy Reid always wins during the bye week. With the longer season, this puts the Chiefs' bye in the first half but it is fairly close to the middle. The Chiefs will use this time to recharge and get ready for another playoff run.

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans

Despite getting the top seed and lone bye last season, the Titans felt like a fluke and that culminated with a Divisional Round home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They did lose Derrick Henry for several weeks during the season, however, and he should be back to full strength this season. The loss of AJ Brown will hurt Ryan Tannehill. The Chiefs should be able to take advantage of coming off the bye along with another primetime home game and get a big AFC win over the Titans at Arrowhead.

Final Score: 34-20. Chiefs Record: 6-2.

Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It will be a reunion between new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Andy Reid. The two worked together in Philadelphia and Pederson was on Reid’s original staff as the offensive coordinator when he took the job in Kansas City. The Jags are still in rebuild mode, though they should be better this season. It won’t be enough to beat the Chiefs this time.

Final Score: 30-14. Chiefs Record: 7-2.

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs nearly lost on the road to the Chargers last season but had a walk-off win after an incredible catch and run from Travis Kelce. The Chiefs will look to make more magic and get another divisional win, but I think the Chargers will get their first home win over the Chiefs in the Mahomes era.

Final Score: 33-31. Chiefs Record: 7-3

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

Nov 19, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Ramsat the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Back-to-back games against teams from LA. This will be a featured game of the week for FOX, and why wouldn’t it be? It has fireworks written all over it. The last time these two teams met up, the final score ended up being 54-51 and the Rams came out on top. The Rams are the defending champs and are loaded on offense. They have the best defensive player in the NFL in Aaron Donald and one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey.

By Week 12, we will know how this new Chiefs offense is rolling with its new offensive playmakers. I believe the Chiefs can win the turnover battle as Matthew Stafford is known for having a few games where he throws multiple interceptions. If the Chiefs can win the turnover battle, a win at home against the defending champs is very possible.

Final Score: 30-27. Chiefs Record: 8-3

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Consecutive games against the two teams that appeared in the Super Bowl? Yes, this is a tough schedule folks. My head and my heart thinks the Chiefs will win this game. I said the same thing the last two times the Chiefs played the Bengals and they dominated in the first half only to lose the game in the second half. Fool me once, fool me twice, hopefully I’ll be fooled a third time in a row in this matchup — I’m picking the Bengals to win.

Final Score: 33-27. Chiefs Record: 8-4

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

This is another one of those matchups where I’d like to say the Broncos are going to get the win here. Sunday Night Football in primetime in Denver, it seems like this is the type of game where the winning streak could end at 13 games. However, despite Russell Wilson and a new head coach, I think the result will continue to be more of the same. Mahomes owns the Broncos, and there’s no reason to pick against the Chiefs until the streak ends.

Final Score: 27-21. Chiefs Record: 9-4

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

A three-game December road trip comes to an end in Houston. The Chiefs could win the first two or lose the first two, but I think the one I am most certain of is a win to close out the trip. The Texans are still rebuilding and we’ll see what Lovie Smith does with this group of guys. Regardless, would still anticipate a double-digit win for the Chiefs

Final Score: 34-16. Chiefs Record: 10-4.

Week 16: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talk after the game at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Kansas City 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

A Christmas Eve special, and a trip down memory lane for me, as I was born in Seattle and grew up a Seahawks fan. It's also a trip down memory lane for those who remember the Seahawks as a former AFC West rival. I’m sure there will be some nostalgia tied to this game and it should be a fun one in Kansas City, where the team gives Chiefs Kingdom a nice Christmas present with a big win.

Final Score: 41-20. Chiefs Record: 11-4.

Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

As mentioned above in the previous Broncos-Chiefs preview, until they come into town and beat the Chiefs, I just don’t see it happening. This is a noon kickoff on New Year's Day, so there could be a bit of a hangover (for fans especially) but I think the players will be ready to roll and continue the winning streak over their division rival.

Final Score: 35-23. Chiefs Record: 12-4.

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram (24) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have never lost a game in Las Vegas, and there could be big playoff implications on the line heading into Week 18. The AFC West could be on the line, and the one seed and lone bye in the AFC could also be on the line. A wild-card berth could be on the line, potentially for both teams, depending on how the season plays out. This will be a battle. When in doubt, take Mahomes 10 out of 10 times. Also, Harrison Butker is clutch and will make a game-winning field goal.

Final Score: 24-21. Chiefs Record: 13-4.

Obviously, a lot can happen between now and Week 1 of the season. Rosters aren’t set and there are additions and subtractions that will be made. Injuries could derail any team’s season, and some key injuries can hurt more than others.

The Chiefs have one of the hardest schedules ever assembled in NFL history. Most likely a 13-4 record will be seen as a best-case scenario regular season for the Chiefs. Several of these games are toss-ups. If they lose half of the toss-up games instead of winning them, they’ll be closer to 9-8 than my projection. Their over/under win total after the schedule release was set at 10.5 wins.

The team has its work cut out for itself if it wants to win the AFC West and get back to the AFC Championship for a fifth straight season. I trust what the Chiefs have been building and if they compete to the level they are capable of playing, it’s hard to bet against them too much.