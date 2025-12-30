Chiefs’ Oladokun Gets This Luxury While Preparing for Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Week 16 at Tennessee, Chris Oladokun had maybe 16 minutes of notice before Gardner Minshew couldn’t continue on his injured knee.
Entering Christmas night, Oladokun had just three days between games to prepare for his first NFL start – against Denver and one of the league’s best defenses. Now, the third-string quarterback gets to close the season with something routine to most starters: A typical NFL week.
“He'll get a normal week in of work,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, “and look forward to seeing what he does with that. He did a nice job last week of getting everything together and organized in his mind, and was able to manage the game well there.”
Oladokun managed only 66 passing yards but the Broncos dominated in time of possession. He had the Chiefs on Denver’s doorstep in the final seconds but his final pass couldn’t connect with Hollywood Brown in the back of the end zone. The Chiefs lost, 20-13.
Getting more into playbook
Familiar with Reid’s offense since he first signed with the team as a practice-squad player in 2022, Oladokun said he’s excited for the extra preparation time.
“I think just even ramping up the playbook a little more,” the quarterback said after Thursday’s game. “That and just showing everything that I can do. We ran the ball really well tonight, were really efficient. We stayed in manageable third downs, which is what we talked about all week.”
Efficient with drives
Staying in manageable third downs helped Oladokun lead the Chiefs on three scoring drives against Denver, including his first career touchdown pass. Excluding the one-play possession just prior to halftime, the quarterback had just seven drives. He also efficiently guided Kansas City into striking position for the potential game-tying touchdown.
“I don't even think I've had time to really reflect on what it could possibly do for my career,” Oladokun said after the game. “Obviously, I know if you put good film out there, it prolongs your career. But I'm just trying to focus on the Raiders now, and put a good performance together. And, whatever happens, happens.”
What happened last week was Oladokun snapping the Chiefs’ dismal nine-quarter streak without a touchdown. It was the longest by a Reid-coached team since the 2012 Eagles.
Oladokun’s 5-yard scoring toss to rookie Brashard Smith also marked the running back’s first NFL touchdown.
And on his second snap after halftime, Oladokun stepped up in the pocket and rolled left, then dropped the ball. Keeping his eyes downfield and showing incredible poise to scoop it up, he then connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster to pierce Broncos territory. Harrison Butker hit a 53-yard field goal to conclude that drive.
“I'm really proud of the guys and the way they've handled this,” Oladokun said. “Your first two key guys go down, it comes down to me, never taking a regular-season snap. And the way the guys have rallied behind me and been there for me, that means the world to me.”
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert