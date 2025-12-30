Chiefs’ Oladokun Gets This Luxury While Preparing for Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In Week 16 at Tennessee, Chris Oladokun had maybe 16 minutes of notice before Gardner Minshew couldn’t continue on his injured knee.

Entering Christmas night, Oladokun had just three days between games to prepare for his first NFL start – against Denver and one of the league’s best defenses. Now, the third-string quarterback gets to close the season with something routine to most starters: A typical NFL week.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Truman Jones (56) and linebacker Jihad Ward (53) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He'll get a normal week in of work,” Andy Reid said Monday afternoon, “and look forward to seeing what he does with that. He did a nice job last week of getting everything together and organized in his mind, and was able to manage the game well there.”

Oladokun managed only 66 passing yards but the Broncos dominated in time of possession. He had the Chiefs on Denver’s doorstep in the final seconds but his final pass couldn’t connect with Hollywood Brown in the back of the end zone. The Chiefs lost, 20-13.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) misses a catch against Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Getting more into playbook

Familiar with Reid’s offense since he first signed with the team as a practice-squad player in 2022, Oladokun said he’s excited for the extra preparation time.

“I think just even ramping up the playbook a little more,” the quarterback said after Thursday’s game. “That and just showing everything that I can do. We ran the ball really well tonight, were really efficient. We stayed in manageable third downs, which is what we talked about all week.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) attempts to tackle at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Efficient with drives

Staying in manageable third downs helped Oladokun lead the Chiefs on three scoring drives against Denver, including his first career touchdown pass. Excluding the one-play possession just prior to halftime, the quarterback had just seven drives. He also efficiently guided Kansas City into striking position for the potential game-tying touchdown.

“I don't even think I've had time to really reflect on what it could possibly do for my career,” Oladokun said after the game. “Obviously, I know if you put good film out there, it prolongs your career. But I'm just trying to focus on the Raiders now, and put a good performance together. And, whatever happens, happens.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) throws the ball during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What happened last week was Oladokun snapping the Chiefs’ dismal nine-quarter streak without a touchdown. It was the longest by a Reid-coached team since the 2012 Eagles.

Oladokun’s 5-yard scoring toss to rookie Brashard Smith also marked the running back’s first NFL touchdown.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And on his second snap after halftime, Oladokun stepped up in the pocket and rolled left, then dropped the ball. Keeping his eyes downfield and showing incredible poise to scoop it up, he then connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster to pierce Broncos territory. Harrison Butker hit a 53-yard field goal to conclude that drive.

“I'm really proud of the guys and the way they've handled this,” Oladokun said. “Your first two key guys go down, it comes down to me, never taking a regular-season snap. And the way the guys have rallied behind me and been there for me, that means the world to me.”

