Chiefs’ Running Backs Can Provide a Major Boost in the Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the regular season's final week with uncertainty surrounding the postseason. They aren't sure which seed they are in the AFC, who they will play, or when they will play. However, when the playoffs do start for them, they will be in a better position offensively than they have been in years past.

While they might have had more top-end talent previously, they weren't nearly as balanced as this year. Andy Reid and the Chiefs will never have an actual 50/50 split on run and pass, but the fact that they are incorporating their running back talent at a higher level this year could help propel them on a deep run.

Though he was on the team last season, the backfield help starts with Jerick McKinnon. In 2021, people forgot he was even on the roster until this same week a year ago. In that game, McKinnon had a season-high in rushing and receiving yards and scored his only touchdown of the regular season. That was just the beginning. He then took off in the playoffs, bringing a different element to the offense. His burst and physicality between the tackles created extra yards to put the Chiefs in advantageous positions. McKinnon was an outlet for Patrick Mahomes out of the backfield and topped all his regular-season stats in just three games.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after McKinnon s touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

When it was announced that McKinnon would return to Kansas City, many fans were excited about what he could bring because of how strong he ended the season. The 2022 campaign started slow for him but after the coaching staff figured out the pieces in the running back room, he took off. Racking up eight total touchdowns and 410 scrimmage yards, the veteran has been one of the best players on the team during the last five games.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco is the other running back who has come on strong to end the season. Taken in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco had little expectation initially. Then when training camp came around, the hype went off the charts. Before the bye, the rookie was a backup to former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. However, the Chiefs knew they needed to make a change, which has paid dividends since it happened. Pacheco is a little over 100 scrimmage yards from reaching 1,000 on the season. Also, he only needs 38 rushing yards this week to top Edwards-Helaire's career high.

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) breaks away to the outside in the fourth quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The duo of Pacheco and McKinnon is the perfect one-two backfield punch for the postseason. They both are fast and physical runners. There are rarely any wasted movements when they carry the ball. With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs don't need a running back looking to make the home run play every time. Instead, they need someone to simply take what's given. Doing this punishes opposing defenses who play light boxes to slow down Mahomes from beating them through the air. Finally, this duo in the backfield should give the Chiefs' coaching staff some confidence to play on the ground.

While having success on the ground helps the balance of the offense, everyone knows that this offense is predicated on the passing game. McKinnon and Pacheco are great when receiving the ball out of the backfield. Whether on a check down in the flat, a screen or even lining up out wide, they have had success in the passing game this year. McKinnon has over 500 receiving yards on the year and at least one receiving touchdown in each of the last five games. Early in the year, the rookie wasn't super involved in the passing game but has had at least one reception in each of the last six weeks.

Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) makes a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Not using the running backs enough has been part of the Chiefs' shortcomings in prior postseasons. Last year, when the passing game was struggling, the Chiefs refused to run the ball even though the Cincinnati Bengals dared them to. With this duo, they should be confident to take what is given and gash teams on the ground.

Switching over to the passing game, Mahomes naturally wants to take the "kill shot" but with the trust he has in the running backs, he could be utilizing them in the passing game more often if a team does something similar to what Cincinnati did last year. Either way, the tandem that the Chiefs have in the backfield has the skill set and production to help support this team throughout their entire postseason run.