Orlando Brown Jr. Wants To Be in Kansas City 'For A Long Time'

Even though new Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. comes to the team on an expiring contract, he said on Monday he's ready to show the city what he's all about so he can stay with the team for years to come.

In his introductory press conference, the 24-year-old tackle spoke to the media about how he wants to be with the team beyond this year, but knows his play will dictate that.

“Yeah, I want to be here for a long time, I do and I'm going to make sure I take care of my part and that's handling my business on the football field," Brown said. "As far as the offensive scheme here, I’ve watched a lot of film on Kansas City just like I'm sure every other NFL team or NFL player has. I know a little bit about the system. I look forward to learning a lot more but I'm just excited to be in the system, to have the opportunity to really showcase my talents. They do a lot of different things here than what we did in Baltimore just schematically, so I'm really looking forward to that.”

In his three NFL seasons, the former Oklahoma Sooner has garnered two Pro Bowl selections and hasn't missed a game.

When it comes to the players he's going to be taking the field with on Sundays and the team personnel, Brown said the organization is "incredible." He went on to explain his excitement for this season and having the opportunity to compete with other Pro Bowl-caliber players.

"It's a bunch of great people, I haven't met a bad person so far," Brown said. "As I said offensively, it's a ton of talent obviously with the number of Pro Bowlers and All-Pros that they have here with Pat [Patrick Mahomes], Travis Kelce and Joe Thuney now, guys like me and Tyreek [Hill] and I'm really looking forward to getting out there and competing each and every day, competing on game days with these guys and just really going out there and giving it my all.”