KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some observers might be jumping ship, but the Chiefs firmly believe they can steer their big boat to the playoffs.

And while the waters are especially choppy as the Chiefs (6-6) prepare to host Houston (7-5) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), their focus is on the horizon, not the waves.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts after running the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“It's about consistency,” center Creed Humphrey said Wednesday. “It's about showing up every day, about coming in on game day, executing, doing your job, things like that. The ship's not sinking or anything. We're still right where we need to be. Just making sure we're coming in and improving each week.”

The captain of the U.S.S. Kansas City Chiefs is tired of talking about it, too. Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that the secret isn’t marine biology. It’s simply understanding that the self-inflicted setbacks they’ve made this season can’t continue to happen, especially when they’re 1-6 in close games.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes the pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“More than anything,” Mahomes said, “we just got to execute a higher level. And I thought we've done a lot of good things, but at the same time, we made a lot of mistakes that we haven't been able to overcome.

“And so, we gotta be better and those bigger moments, not make those mistakes, and at the end of day, go prove it. You got to prove it on game day, and that's something that I believe we can do.”

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) hikes the ball to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Why they believe it

They believe they can do it because they’ve done it before. All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie said the Chiefs will tap into their December pedigree, including Patrick Mahomes’ 29-7 career regular-season record in games Dec. 1 and later.

Watch McDuffie Discuss Below

“You play your best football in December,” he said Wednesday. “And the attitude around here is understanding where we're at, that we have a shot. We're still in the hunt, and we just take it week-by-week, game-by-game, and make sure we go out there and execute our gameplan so that we do have a shot when it comes to playoffs.”

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

December football

Since Andy Reid took the reins of the Chiefs in 2013, the Chiefs are 46-16 (.742), including 10 consecutive winning records from Dec. 1 and forward. The last time the Chiefs had less than a winning record in those months was 2014, when they went 2-2.

That season, not coincidentally, also was the last time Kansas City missed the playoffs. To avoid such a significant disappointment this year, Reid said they can’t sit in denial. They need to be honest with themselves.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) catches a pass for a successful two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“I'm big on reality,” Reid explained Wednesday. “What's real? Why are we where we are? What can we do to fix that? So, that's what I look at. And try to give the guys that, so they have something to work on.

“Likewise, as a coach, that's how I look at it for myself, or the coaches. Where are the problems? And let's work on fixing those. And if you do that, takes your energy to get it right, and that's what we're striving to do.”

