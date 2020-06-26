Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

The Best Quarterbacking Performances in Chiefs History

Austin J

In Part I of Game Balls, we explore the greatest quarterback performances in Chiefs' history. We'll of course see Len Dawson, the Hall of Fame quarterback who started the very first game in Chiefs history, and Patrick Mahomes, the future Hall of Fame quarterback who just won the team's first Super Bowl in 50 years. In between, while the Chiefs wandered the wilderness in search of a franchise QB, a succession of journeymen managed to put together some memorable games.

PATRICK MAHOMES

September 16, 2018

Chiefs 42, Steelers 37

23-28 (82.14% comp), 326 yards, 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 154.8 QB rating

In just his third NFL game, Patrick Mahomes delivered one of the finest quarterback performances in franchise history. In Pittsburgh, where the Chiefs had not won since 1986 — nearly a decade before Mahomes was born — Mahomes became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to complete over 80% of his passes and throw six touchdowns in a single game. (The others: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger.) No quarterback had ever had a six-touchdown game so early in his career. The previous record for the fastest six-TD game was held by Nick Foles, who threw for seven touchdowns in his 13th game. Mahomes threw for six in his third game ever, and for good measure, threw for six more against the Rams in his 11th game, breaking Foles’ record twice. The all-time record for most six-TD games, by the way, is three, currently held by Manning, so Mahomes’ next six-TD game will tie yet another NFL record. While Mahomes barely missed a perfect passer rating (158.3, for some reason), this game stands as the best single-game passer rating of his young career... for now.

TRENT GREEN

December 14, 2003

Chiefs 45, Lions 17

20-25 (80% comp), 341 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 158.3 QB rating

Dick Vermeil’s 2003 Chiefs were a sight to behold. Behind one of the greatest offensive lines in NFL history, the Chiefs lined up running backs Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson. On either side were Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and an underrated group of receivers lead by Eddie Kennison. And under center, Trent Green — once tapped to lead Vermeil’s Greatest Show on Turf in St. Louis before suffering a devastating knee injury — Green had lost his job when former grocery clerk Kurt Warner lit the NFL on fire in his stead. In Week 15 of the 2003 season, Green had arguably his finest game as a Chief, producing just the second perfect passer rating in Chiefs’ history. (More on the first in a moment.) The 45-17 rout left the Chiefs with a 12-2 record and their fans with dreams of a championship. It wasn’t to be, but Green’s performance will be remembered as one of the finest in franchise history.

LEN DAWSON

September 7, 1963

Chiefs 59, Broncos 7

12-15 (80% comp), 278 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 158.3 QB rating

On a Saturday in 1963 in Denver, Colorado, the Kansas City Chiefs — formerly the Dallas Texans — played their first regular-season game. Officially donning the red and white arrowhead helmet for the first time, quarterback Len Dawson must have known he was making history when he stepped onto the field at Bears Stadium that day. But when he walked off the field after throwing for 278 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 pass attempts, he could not have known that he had just set an American Football League (AFL) record for single-game passer rating with a perfect 158.3 — because passer rating hadn’t been invented yet. The esoteric formula — which, again, tops out at the absurd number of 158.3 — wasn’t officially adopted by the NFL until 1973, 10 years after Dawson’s virtuoso performance against the Broncos. But the NFL’s statisticians were later able to calculate single-game passer rating back to the 1950 season, and in so doing, revealed Dawson’s record. Dawson was the first quarterback in AFL history to post a perfect passer rating in a game, and only the second quarterback in pro football history to do so (Otto Graham was the first, for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, in 1954). In the AFL’s ten seasons as an independent league, before merging into the NFL in 1970, Dawson was the league-leader in completion percentage seven times, in touchdown passes four times, and in passer rating six times — and all this despite not joining the AFL until after its second season. Thanks to Lenny’s perfection, the Kansas City Chiefs opened their history 1-0.

Honorable Mentions:

ALEX SMITH

December 15, 2013

Chiefs 56, Raiders 31

17-20 (85% comp), 287 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 158.3 QB rating

Smith's finest statistical performance as a Chief garners only an honorable mention. Why? Because you'll be seeing this game again when we look at greatest running back performances in Chiefs history. Smith was excellent, but Jamaal Charles did most of the work, taking screen pass after screen pass to the house.

LEN DAWSON

November 1, 1964

Chiefs 49, Broncos 39

23-38 (60.5% comp), 435 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT, 106.9 QB rating

This was, at the time, just the third game in NFL history where a quarterback threw six or more touchdowns in a single game while passing for more than 400 yards (George Blanda and Y.A. Tittle accomplished this feat in 1961 and 1962, respectively). This was not the most efficient game of Len Dawson’s Hall of Fame career (see above), but if fantasy football had existed in 1964, Lenny the Cool would’ve been a week-winner for you. 

JOE MONTANA

September 5, 1993

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 3

14-21 (66.6% comp), 246 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 146.0 QB rating

In Joe Cool's first start since January 20, 1991 — more than two-and-a-half years earlier — the 37-year-old was in rare form, posting the fifth-best single-game passer rating of his Hall of Fame career in a 27-3 pasting of Tampa Bay. Other Chiefs quarterbacks have occasionally done more in the box score, but Montana's performance must be mentioned for what it gave a generation of fans: hope. 

Stay tuned for Part 2: The Best Receiving Performances in Chiefs History.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Jones Likely Seeking Deal in Range of $21 Million Per Year

According to analysis from NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely seeking a long-term deal worth roughly $21 million per year for his future in KC.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Trading Chris Jones This Late in the Offseason Doesn’t Make Sense

Chris Jones hasn’t signed his franchise tag but barring a complete holdout the chances should be unlikely the star defensive tackle is traded.

ConnerChristopherson

How Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank in Fantasy Football?

When it comes to on-field play, the Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of power rankings but how do they rank in terms of fantasy football?

Tucker D. Franklin

Hoarding, Microchips, Death and Sundays

What the Kansas City Chiefs have to do with hoarding, interpreting dreams, microchips, death and southeast Indiana.

jacobharris

Chiefs Confirm Training Camp will be at Arrowhead in 2020, Return to St. Joseph in 2021

Confirming what was expected after the NFL announced that teams would need to stay home for training camp in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that they will have training camp in KC this year and plan to return to St. Joe in 2021.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Unites with LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' Campaign

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in LBJ's newest project: 'More Than A Vote.'

Joshua Brisco

by

BeInformedIn2020

Eric Bieniemy Expects Head Coaching Job 'When the Timing is Right'

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is remaining patient for his chance to be an NFL head coach, even after two years of being interviewed for other jobs.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill's Receiving Yard Total Set High By Oddsmakers

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 860-yard receiving season last year, oddsmakers are setting Hill’s 2020 total high.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Footballfan55

Eric Bieniemy Becomes Face of the NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit

During a two-day NFL quarterback coaching summit taking place Monday and Tuesday of this week, Black NFL coaches may be getting another chance to prove they're worthy of a next-level job. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy continues to be at the forefront of the NFL's diversity problem.

Joshua Brisco

How Patrick Mahomes' Extension Could Change how the NFL Does Contracts

In a breakdown of the NFL's top looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10. First up: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Joshua Brisco