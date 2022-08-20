What to Look For in the Chiefs’ Second Preseason Game

There's plenty to keep an eye on as the Chiefs look to defeat the visiting commanders.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears that featured a 14-0 lead at halftime that the reserves gave up in the second half. As expected, there were plenty of ups and downs in game No. 1 of the 2022 preseason.

The high-profile starters got to play for a series, and they looked good on both sides of the ball. One would anticipate that head coach Andy Reid will have a similar mentality in this game against the Washington Commanders, limiting the playing time of starters who are healthy. They should see at least some sort of uptick from last game, however.

The rookies looked pretty solid overall, and it gave Chiefs Kingdom something fun to discuss following game one. For today, here are a few things I will be keeping an eye on as the action unfolds.

Following the WR battle

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman dealing with nagging injuries, this will give some of the guys who are fighting for a roster spot or depth chart positioning more time to shine. Last week, rookie Skyy Moore impressed during the first half and will likely be featured more early on this week.

Justin Watson stood out, getting reps in the first half that included a touchdown just before halftime. He continued to impress into the second half. If Watson can continue to play at a high level this week, he will pretty much be a lock to make the roster. Daurice Fountain looked like the next-best option behind Watson as the second half unfolded. Fountain’s special teams ability gives him an edge over some of the other players battling for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Josh Gordon nearly made a couple of tough sideline catches but couldn’t keep his feet in bounds. Despite three targets, he had zero receptions against the Bears. That will not impress the coaching staff, and playing so deep into the second half of preseason games doesn’t necessarily bode well for Gordon. He will need to make some highlight plays this week in order to get back on the right track and help his chances of making the team.

Cornell Powell and Corey Coleman will fight to get a shot on the field in the first half. They weren’t very impressive against the Bears and will need to show more against the Commanders.

Will the defensive rookies continue to impress?

Cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis were good with the first team defense in Chicago. Karlaftis showed some bend that many were surprised to see, and his relentless effort earned him a sack in the second quarter of the game. Joshua Williams even got plenty of run with the first-team defense. He also contributed on special teams throughout the game.

The other defensive rookies were among the leaders in snap counts as they played throughout the game on special teams as well. Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal and Jaylen Watson were given plenty of opportunities to showcase their talents. Cook made a few nice tackles and Chenal was the leading linebacker in the second half. Watson didn’t stand out one way or the other, but his playing time was significant and he will look to continue progressing this week.

How will the defensive front respond?

Steve Spagnuolo's defensive front looked very solid last week against the Bears. The depth has increased over the past few weeks, so it will be important to see how interior defensive linemen like Khalen Saunders and Tershawn Wharton respond to the competition up front.

Taylor Stallworth looked the part a week ago, and Danny Shelton should get his first snaps as a Chief this week. This is certainly a deeper group now, and it's absolutely worth keeping an eye on the Chiefs' defensive line as it battles the Commanders.

Justin Reid as a kicker?

Those in Chiefs circles recently learned Justin Reid could seriously boot the football during training camp, then his head coach let him attempt an extra point in a game against the Bears at the end of the first half. Of course, he nailed it. Reid looked like a seasoned veteran kicker out there, and he's having plenty of fun doing it.

This week, kicker Harrison Butker missed practice mid-week due to a sore ankle, and Reid made 7 of 9 field goal attempts at practice. Will special teams coordinator Dave Toub let Reid attempt a field goal against the Commanders this week? The football world can sure hope to see it.

Watching the RB room

There weren’t many running plays called throughout the first preseason game, but none of the running backs really stood out. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the projected starter, had a solid run early in the game. Rookie Isiah Pacheco had a catch in the red zone and showed nice contact balance. Jerrick McKinnon was only in on one play, which resulted in a touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell off a play-action look.

The disappointment came from Ronald Jones, a free agent acquisition, and Derrick Gore, who was part of the team last year. Jones toted the ball four times for one yard and was stuffed on a third-and-short play in the second half. Gore fumbled the ball, which led to points for the Bears.

Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco, and McKinnon look like the locks at running back for 2022. Could Jones have a couple of good games and stick around? It’s possible. It feels like Gore could be back on the Chiefs' practice squad when the season begins.

Hopefully there are no major injuries and both teams can go into their final preseason games looking to show off those who are trying to make the bottom half of the roster. For the Chiefs, there will be some good battles that shake out over the next few weeks.