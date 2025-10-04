What to Expect as Chiefs Face Jaguars in Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the conclusion matchup for the National Football League's Week 5 affairs, and it couldn't come at a better time. The Chiefs are riding a two-game winning streak, and the Jaguars are welcoming their opponents to EverBank Stadium with a 3-1 record.
This is a game that, when the schedule came out initially, would have leaned very heavily towards the Chiefs. With the Chiefs coming off their third straight Super Bowl appearance and the uncertainty of the Jaguars' roster performance under their new head coach, these thoughts were valid.
But since the season has gotten underway, the Jaguars have proved thus far to be a much different team than they were last season, and could pose issues for the Chiefs should they take them lightly. With the Chiefs' offense coming around, here's what to expect from this Monday Night Football showdown.
The Chiefs Offense vs Jaguars Defense
The Chiefs' offense took a step forward over the last two weeks as they've built confidence with their wins. Yet at the end of the day, fans should have expected this offense to come around sooner or later. With Xavier Worthy back in the mix, Patrick Mahomes should be looking to move the football in the passing game.
Last game, Mahomes had four touchdowns and 270 passing yards in the Chiefs' first statement victory of the season over the Baltimore Ravens. And seeing how lackluster the ground game has been for Kansas City, it might be best to trust Mahomes' arms rather than the running back room's legs.
Thus far this season, the Jaguars have been a defense that has halted the run, holding their opponents to an average of 82.8 rushing yards per game. To counter that, Jacksonville has one of the best running back rooms this season so far, averaging 144 rushing yards per game.
The Jaguars Offense vs Chiefs Defense
The Jaguars' offense is primarily run through their ground game, which could pose issues for the Chiefs' defense. The defensive backfield for the Chiefs has been very successful in coverage, which could mix well with the unpredictability of Trevor Lawrence's arm this season.
So long as the Chiefs get out to a hot start in the game and force the Jaguars' offense to resort to something other than the run, they should be in a good position to move to 3-2.
