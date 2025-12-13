Why the Chiefs’ Predictability Is Becoming a Serious Issue

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 15 with slim playoff hopes. They are on the outside looking in. They are not thinking about any of that. They want to get back into the winning column and play the game their way, and make sure they are doing it right.

The Chiefs are having a difficult season. The games that they were winning last season by one touchdown or less, they are now losing. And like many say, a team could tell you how good they are by the outcomes they have in close games.

The plays that the Chiefs were making a season ago, those are the same plays that are showing up this season. There is just one difference: the Chiefs are not executing on those plays this season. They are mostly the same group of players from a season ago, when this team made the Super Bowl. But the Chiefs have not made the proper adjustments to make sure they give the team the best opportunity to win. Is the NFL catching up with the Chiefs and Andy Reid this season?

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Fixing the Chiefs Offense

"Predictability. "I’m pretty tapped in with Kansas City, and I think there’s a predictability element right now," said former NFL quarterback and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

"The offense really hasn’t been super explosive consistently since Tyreek Hill left, but they’ve been able to dink and dunk, run really good concepts, utilize Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy, and Juju Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton in various ways to make it hard to cover because you have to be prepared for everything," Griffin said.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"But you know when Tyquan Thornton comes into the game, it’s going to be this. You know when Xavier Worthy comes into the game, it’s going to be this."

"This is just a suggestion from a guy who’s played a ton of football, who’s watched a ton of football and has been studying them all year, I think the Kansas City Chiefs need to transition their offense into a two-minute offense," he said.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Allow Patrick Mahomes to do what he does best, run up-tempo, call what he is seeing. He’s at a point into his career where he can see it, and he can make the calls and adjustments and control everything at the line of scrimmage. I think that will also alleviate some of the pressure on their offensive line, tire out the defense.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here)