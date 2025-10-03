Arrowhead Report

Jaguars Head Coach Gets Candid on Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, and it's nothing but respect from the Jaguars' new head coach.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have a battle on their hand in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Monday Night Football showdown is one that Chiefs and Jaguars fans should watch attentively, as both are in need of a big victory over the other.

The Chiefs climbed back to an even record after starting 0-2 this season by defeating the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 3 and 4, whereas the Jaguars hold a 3-1 record and are coming off a strong victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

Both franchises have veteran quarterbacks leading the way, but one head coach stands out compared to the other. It will be a battle between veteran head coach Andy Reid for the Chiefs and the new Jaguars head coach in Liam Coen.

Coach Coen Breakdown

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Coach Coen became the Jaguars' new head coach following the firing of Doug Pederson from the franchise last season. Thus far through four games, Coach Coen has done well with his group, as his offensive-minded coaching style is strongly showcased.

Coen is the former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took the Jaguars' job, hoping to turn things around for the franchise. Drafting Travis Hunter second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft surely helps the franchise's chances, but when it comes to the true kings of the AFC, it still resides in Kansas City.

Coen's Respect to the Chiefs

Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen coaches along the sideline during the first quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading into the Monday night showdown, Coach Coen was nothing but respectful for his upcoming opponent, crediting the Chiefs as one of the best to do it in the NFL today.

  • "Coach Reid [Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid], Coach Spags [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo]. Tammy Reid was one of the first people to call Ashley [Coen] and welcome her. So, it's just a lot of respect for the organization. I know [Chiefs Offensive Coordinator] Matt Nagy really well, trained me out college when I was doing some quarterback stuff, so a lot of respect for what they've done.”

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found your most thorough site for info from your favorite team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on the Chiefs' MNF chances by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.