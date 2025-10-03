Jaguars Head Coach Gets Candid on Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a battle on their hand in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Monday Night Football showdown is one that Chiefs and Jaguars fans should watch attentively, as both are in need of a big victory over the other.
The Chiefs climbed back to an even record after starting 0-2 this season by defeating the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 3 and 4, whereas the Jaguars hold a 3-1 record and are coming off a strong victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.
Both franchises have veteran quarterbacks leading the way, but one head coach stands out compared to the other. It will be a battle between veteran head coach Andy Reid for the Chiefs and the new Jaguars head coach in Liam Coen.
Coach Coen Breakdown
Coach Coen became the Jaguars' new head coach following the firing of Doug Pederson from the franchise last season. Thus far through four games, Coach Coen has done well with his group, as his offensive-minded coaching style is strongly showcased.
Coen is the former offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and took the Jaguars' job, hoping to turn things around for the franchise. Drafting Travis Hunter second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft surely helps the franchise's chances, but when it comes to the true kings of the AFC, it still resides in Kansas City.
Coen's Respect to the Chiefs
Leading into the Monday night showdown, Coach Coen was nothing but respectful for his upcoming opponent, crediting the Chiefs as one of the best to do it in the NFL today.
- "This is going to be a blast. A ton of respect for the Chiefs," Coen said on Thursday.
- "Coach Reid [Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid], Coach Spags [Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo]. Tammy Reid was one of the first people to call Ashley [Coen] and welcome her. So, it's just a lot of respect for the organization. I know [Chiefs Offensive Coordinator] Matt Nagy really well, trained me out college when I was doing some quarterback stuff, so a lot of respect for what they've done.”
