WATCH: Head Coach Andy Reid’s Wednesday Press Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke Wednesday in advance of his club’s preseason finale Friday at home against the Chicago Bears.
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“As far as the injuries, go. (Jake) Briningstool will be out, (Jack) Cochrane out, (Ethan) Driskell out, Mike Edwards out and Nazeeh (Johnson), Omarr (Norman-Lott) and (Jalen) Royals (out). Everything went good today. So, guys worked today; had a good practice today. Today was like a Friday practice. I simulated what an in-season Friday looked like. Again, a good day with a little bit of heat out there. I saw a lot of you guys go inside; time’s yours.”
On starters playing in Friday’s preseason finale:
“Yeah, starters, I'm going to just play it by ear. They're going to start. They're going to start it off and we’ll just see how it goes from there.”
On cornerback Kristian Fulton, potentially playing his first preseason game:
“Yeah, we'll see, see how that rolls. See how he feels and go from there.”
On wide receiver Hollywood Brown:
“Yeah, I'm going to just play that by ear. I'm going to see how he does through warmups and all that. We'll just kind of go, go from there. This is day-by-day right there. I want no steps backward on that.”
On the thought behind resting starters in middle of preseason and playing them in finale:
“Yeah, there's just a little bit longer of a wait here, in between this game and the next game. So, I'd rather give the guys a little bit more time in this game. So, the timing keeps a little closer to when we get to our game, in-season game.”
On his message to bubble players approaching the final preseason game:
“Yeah, so everybody can't make the team. They know that. I tell them that Day 1. Just make our job hard. So, make it hard for (Brett) Veach and his crew and the coaches, to get rid of them. And that’s how they’ve gone about their business. I haven’t seen guys counting numbers and lines and doing all that stuff. They've come out and worked hard, from the first guy to the last guy. And I've appreciated that.
“And it's a tough day. I mean, that's not a part of the job you like. But, inevitably, you’ve got to almost cut half the team. So, that's not an easy thing.”
On one final cutdown day as opposed to multiple cutdown days in past:
“Yeah, I think it's okay. It's okay. I think it gives guys maybe a better opportunity, especially the way these practice squads are set up. I think you've got a lot of numbers there that you can work with.
“So, you get another look potentially at the guys, through practice there. So, I think it's a good thing. See what their attitudes are, especially if they know they're right on the that border. See how they handle all that.”
On verbally challenging his team at Wednesday’s practice:
“Yeah, so we had two great days. And so, the third day, I just wanted to make sure they pushed through it. It was a hot one out there today. So, a little encouragement always helps.”
