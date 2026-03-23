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Arrowhead Report

Mike Borgonzi Reveals Backstory of Chiefs Drafting Mahomes

Kansas City's dynasty was established with the monumental decision to aggressively pursue its franchise quarterback.
Logan Lazarczyk|
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ organization changed forever on April 27, 2017, as they traded up 17 spots to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While speaking with ESPN's NFL Insider Peter Schrager, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who worked in Kansas City from 2009 to 2024, revealed the entire process of the franchise-altering pick.

What Borgonzi Said

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • "The first time me and [Brett] Veach sat in this back room in Kansas City. And it was just me and him," Borgonzi said. "And I actually sat in this little office that used to keep beta tapes in. So, they cleared out the beta tapes, and there were no windows in there. I sat in that office, and right next door to me was this big scouting room that our college scouts would come in and use. But of course, they were only in there a few times a year."
  • "So, Veach was at this big wooden desk we used to call it 'Hank Stram's Desk'," Borgonzi continued. "So, we would just yell over at each other, and [Veach] was watching Le'Raven Clark who was a tackle for Texas Tech, and he started to see this quarterback and was like 'wow, look at this throw.' Veach is always big with the videos and stuff on his phone, so he starts filming it. Starts shooting it over to Andy [Reid]. Andy's probably like 'Dude, it's May right now. Slow down.' But he was relentless with it."
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the opening night of the 2017 NFL Draft, the nervous energy around the building was apparent, as the front office and scouts had a set-out plan that had been in the works for nearly a year. Borgonzi elaborated on the vibe in the draft room.

  • "We had to keep it as quiet as possible through the whole fall," Borgonzi said. "But we pretty much knew during the fall where we were going with the pick. The night of the draft, we were all on pins and needles just trying to get up there. And then we finally found a trade partner with Buffalo at 10. There were some rumors that we were trying to trade up, and I think we might have leaked out that we were trading up for a linebacker that night. Some people took the bait on that one."

Overall Thoughts

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the Chiefs made the right decision selecting the three-time Super Bowl MVP. Additionally, the team was savvy and leaking out misleading information, which is a reminder that teams send out smokescreens this time of year. Reports will surface about a potential direction a team will take with their respective selection, but unless it's the No. 1 overall pick, it is best to err on the side of caution.

Selecting Mahomes with the 10th pick has allowed the front office to consistently construct a formidable roster around the superstar quarterback for nearly a decade. The last two years have exposed Kansas City's weaknesses, which is why this upcoming draft is the most important one in the Mahomes era.

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Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.