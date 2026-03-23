Mike Borgonzi Reveals Backstory of Chiefs Drafting Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs’ organization changed forever on April 27, 2017, as they traded up 17 spots to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While speaking with ESPN's NFL Insider Peter Schrager, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who worked in Kansas City from 2009 to 2024, revealed the entire process of the franchise-altering pick.

What Borgonzi Said

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The first time me and [Brett] Veach sat in this back room in Kansas City. And it was just me and him," Borgonzi said. "And I actually sat in this little office that used to keep beta tapes in. So, they cleared out the beta tapes, and there were no windows in there. I sat in that office, and right next door to me was this big scouting room that our college scouts would come in and use. But of course, they were only in there a few times a year."

"So, Veach was at this big wooden desk we used to call it 'Hank Stram's Desk'," Borgonzi continued. "So, we would just yell over at each other, and [Veach] was watching Le'Raven Clark who was a tackle for Texas Tech, and he started to see this quarterback and was like 'wow, look at this throw.' Veach is always big with the videos and stuff on his phone, so he starts filming it. Starts shooting it over to Andy [Reid]. Andy's probably like 'Dude, it's May right now. Slow down.' But he was relentless with it."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the opening night of the 2017 NFL Draft, the nervous energy around the building was apparent, as the front office and scouts had a set-out plan that had been in the works for nearly a year. Borgonzi elaborated on the vibe in the draft room.

"We had to keep it as quiet as possible through the whole fall," Borgonzi said. "But we pretty much knew during the fall where we were going with the pick. The night of the draft, we were all on pins and needles just trying to get up there. And then we finally found a trade partner with Buffalo at 10. There were some rumors that we were trying to trade up, and I think we might have leaked out that we were trading up for a linebacker that night. Some people took the bait on that one."

Overall Thoughts

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that the Chiefs made the right decision selecting the three-time Super Bowl MVP. Additionally, the team was savvy and leaking out misleading information, which is a reminder that teams send out smokescreens this time of year. Reports will surface about a potential direction a team will take with their respective selection, but unless it's the No. 1 overall pick, it is best to err on the side of caution.