Chiefs' Reid Encourages Honey Badger to Enter Coaching
Like a CIA operative leaving bread-crumb messages in the personal ads, Andy Reid offered Tyrann Mathieu a job on Thursday. A day after the future Hall of Famer announced his retirement, Reid led off his post-practice press conference with a strong recommendation for his former player.
“Just a shoutout to Tyrann for a great career, Mathieu,” the Chiefs head coach said before taking questions. “What a great career he had. The game will miss him, miss his energy. Definitely an energy giver, great leader. Hopefully, he gets into coaching because he'd be a heck of a coach if he decides to go that way. He'd be tremendous. But we wish him and his family all the best going forward here.”
Reid isn’t the first to coach Mathieu toward coaching. The former Chiefs safety has heard those recommendations from many people, even before announcing his retirement. Mathieu said Thursday that, while he’s not in a hurry, coaching is under consideration. Speaking on his NFL legacy, he told Kay Adams that he wants to be remembered for his authenticity and passion for the game and his teammates.
He's left a tremendous legacy in Kansas City. Reid said he remembers the player he called T-5 as a captain everywhere he’s been, a leader with Honey Badger blonde hair who made interesting noises on the bench.
Mathieu also credited his coaches, including Reid, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and his former head coaches with the Cardinals (Bruce Arians) and Texans (Romeo Crennel and Bill O’Brien).
“All these guys are great coaches and I thank all of them,” Mathieu said on Thursday morning’s edition of the Up & Adams podcast. “I think they all kind of left something with me. And, I think all of them, too, they know how much of a student of the game I was.
“And, so I think that's why all those guys are probably going to be fighting over me in the next couple months, trying to figure out who's going to hire me, you know what I mean? So, I'm looking forward to that negotiating process.”
Mathieu made clear he wasn’t planning on coaching any time soon, and might instead go into the media. Either way, he plans on enjoying retirement before making any next-step decisions. But whatever his future holds, he’ll always cherish his past – especially 2019-21 with the Chiefs, where he won his only Super Bowl ring, also the first title in the career of Patrick Mahomes.
“Obviously, going to K.C. and playing with Mahomes,” Mathieu said, answering Adams’ question on his best memories, “and Coach Spags, who's probably the greatest defensive coordinator of my lifetime for sure.”
Mathieu’s 36 interceptions since 2013 lead the NFL over that span. The three-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, Mathieu said he still calls Brady the greatest quarterback he’s ever played. Mahomes can certainly earn that title in time, though.
“I think that's still reserved for Brady,” said Mathieu. “That's just longevity. That's respect. That's just playing against this guy on the biggest stages. He was one of the most competitive, accurate, he just had a singular mindset to win, win by any means necessary.
“I think if Pat is able to get to like Year 15, Year 16, I think at that point, maybe yeah; he'd be the greatest of all time. But I think Brady and just everything he accomplished and just the touchdowns and the win percentage, the Super Bowls. I think you still have to respect that. But I think Patrick is definitely, definitely a close second. Like he's closing in, you know?”
