Degrees of Separation: 4 Chiefs Connections to Sunday’s Trade
Along with the rest of the NFL, the Chiefs raised their eyebrows at Sunday’s big trade.
Philadelphia and Houston swapped Day 3 picks – ironically reacquiring the selections they exchanged in March as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade – as the Texans sent wide receiver John Metchie to the Eagles for tight end Harold Bryant.
The trade will immediately impact Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs, scheduled to host the Eagles in a Week 2 Super Bowl rematch on Sept. 14. Kansas City now needs to prepare for a reset Eagles receiver corps that also includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. In his only career game against the Chiefs, Metchie caught two passes for 35 yards in the Divisional Round of the 2024 playoffs at Kansas City.
Both Philadelphia and Houston are on Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium schedule in 2025, including the Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. Here are four more Chiefs ties to Sunday’s NFL trade.
1) Like several prominent Chiefs players, Metchie entered the NFL in the 2022 draft.
- Houston took Metchie as its second of two selections in the second round (44th overall) in that talent-rich 2022 class.
- That second round also featured now-Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (50th overall to New England), Kansas City wide receiver Skyy Moore (54th overall), and Chiefs starting safety Bryan Cook (62nd overall). Incidentally, Cook intercepted Bryce Young in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, the CFP national semifinal, against Metchie and Alabama.
- Meanwhile, that round also produced four Pro Bowlers, including starting Eagles center Cam Jurgens (No. 51), Trey McBride (54), James Cook (63) and Nik Bonitto (64).
- In the first round that year, Kansas City got two of its defensive pillars, cornerback Trent McDuffie (21st overall) and defensive end George Karlaftis (30th overall).
2) The Chiefs have enjoyed success despite a dearth of Alabama draft picks.
- The Crimson Tide annually dominates the draft, including reunited Alabama teammates Metchie and Smith. The wide receivers were instrumental in helping the program beat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff title game to cap the 2020 season.
- But since selecting Derrick Thomas in 1989, the Chiefs have drafted only four players from the Alabama program in 36 years: Quarterback Brodie Croyle (2006), defensive back Javier Arenas (2010), cornerback DeQuan Menzie (2012) and linebacker Nico Johnson (2013).
- After Kansas City took Thomas fourth overall in 1989, NFL teams proceeded to take 220 players from Alabama through the 2025 draft.
3-Kansas City has a plethora of quality tight ends, raising an interesting question.
- Houston was down a tight end, after Brevin Jordan sustained a season-ending ACL injury last week, so getting Bryant from the Eagles provided important depth. But before Howie Roseman consummated the trade, did the Eagles’ general manager check with his former scout and head coach, Brett Veach and Andy Reid?
- After all, the Chiefs suddenly have a plethora a solid tight ends behind Travis Kelce, including newcomer Robert Tonyan and returning backups Noah Gray and Jared Wiley.
- And, Veach and Roseman have made several trades, most recently the deal to swap the last two picks of the first round, when the Chiefs drafted left tackle Josh Simmons.
- Don’t rule out the Chiefs trading one of those three tight ends in the next 10 days. Veach traded his 2026 sixth-round selection to New England for Josh Uche and could use an additional pick. A trade also could help the Chiefs keep more than seven wide receivers.
4) Former Chiefs WR Justin Watson
- Justin Watson reportedly wanted to return to Kansas City but the sides apparently couldn't reach an agreement on his value. Instead, he signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Houston.
- The Texans also traded for former Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk and drafted a pair of impressive Iowa State rookies, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Still, Sunday's trade is a sign the Texans have a role carved out for Watson.
OnSI is your best source for Chiefs Kingdom news; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, tell us what you think of Sunday’s trade by visiting our Facebook page (here).