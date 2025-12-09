How the Chiefs' Reluctance Cost Them Against the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 6-7 and have lost two games in a row. Their season is hanging on by a thread, with the only chance of them making the playoffs being if they win every game from here on out.

The Houston Texans defense showed why they're the best in the NFL and held the Chiefs offense to ten points, their lowest since 2023. They scored 0 points in Week 18 of last season, but they were resting their starters in preparation for the playoffs.

The Problem

A lot of the blame for their loss will fall on Patrick Mahomes , who played the worst game of his career and threw three interceptions. However, looking at the tape, he did everything he could to put his team in a position to win.

I believe one of the biggest reasons they lost was their inability to get the ground game going. They were only able to pick up 126 yards on the ground, with Mahomes leading the way with 59 yards. Every game Mahomes is their leading rusher has resulted in a loss, and that was still the case in Week 14 against the Texans.

Kareem Hunt scored their lone touchdown of the game, but it wasn't like he had a spectacular game or anything. At least he can say he did more than Isiah Pacheco, who had the same stat line as him, minus the touchdown run.

It's clear that the Chiefs have a problem with running the football. Hunt is an excellent goal-line back who can power through defenders, but they can't rely on him on any given down to take off for explosive runs. Pacheco was once one of the angriest runners in the NFL, but the injuries have mounted against him since his rookie year, and he's a shell of his former self.

It's infuriating to watch the Chiefs waste a year of Mahomes' career due to their own incompetence. Brett Veach, general manager of the Chiefs, had an opportunity to trade for Breece Hall from the New York Jets, but chose not to.

Hall has only had two performances this season under 30 yards, while Pacheco's lucky to crack 30. This offense would've been so much more explosive with Hall in the backfield, as he would've given them plenty of juice in the run game, as well as the ability to catch passes and make a man miss in the open field. The Chiefs' apprehension to buy in this season has cost them, and they'll lament their decision when they're out of the playoffs.

