Reid Addresses What Chiefs Need to Do to Resurrect Run Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Opening statement:
“All right. As far as the injuries go, Mike Danna won't practice today, and (Kristian) Fulton won't practice today. Other than that, we look forward to the challenge of getting ready to play a good Giants football team. You can really see that they've got tremendous defense and a lot of skill on the offensive side, and their quarterback is playing well right now. And, Brian (Daboll) does a who you guys are familiar with, Brian does a good job, creative guy, offensively. Plus, he's got Mike Kafka there on top of that. Mike's a sharp kid, and defensively they, again, they’ve got a good scheme, one we've played against a couple different times when Shane (Bowen) was at Tennessee.
On injured wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals:
“Yeah, they'll practice.”
On Royals progressing through knee tendinitis:
“He's coming along pretty good, yeah. We'll just see how he does here. He's been out for a while, so I’d like to see how he moves around.”
On whether Worthy has any limitations or concerns at practice:
“No, neither.”
On Travis Kelce’s comments with respect to the Chiefs putting a lot on his plate, and whether there’s too much, whether load management is an issue:
“Yeah, no, listen. I mean, Travis has made so many of those catches right there, and I don't think that it’s an age thing, or anything at that point. So, he's fine. We try to keep an eye on that the best way, best we can.”
On what he sees from the passing offense right now, big-picture:
“Yeah, probably the same thing you guys see. I mean, we're on at times. We're not on at times. So, the same thing you guys are seeing. We’ve got to keep working.”
On third-down offense:
“Yeah, well, we've been throwing the ball in those situations, and you want to keep them manageable, first of all. Then, we've got to hook up on them when called. And we can do a better job as coaches of putting them in a better position. So, that's kind of the basics of it, what we've got to go through to do that.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ input in the gameplan, and whether he’s comfortable under center rather than in shotgun:
“Yeah, he's actually grown into liking getting under there, and doing that part of it. So, we've worked a little bit more in there this year than we had the past.”
On functioning on offense without Worthy and Rashee Rice:
“Yeah, I've got to do a better job there. I can't stand here and tell you that we're going to try this or that. To answer that question, I gotta give you the plays.”
On how he feels about Mahomes running the ball, and plowing over defensive backs:
“Yeah, listen, I'm okay with it. You know, as long as he can come back upright, we're okay. I don't like him taking big hits, but he's a competitive kid in the run game.”
On pinpointing why Isiah Pacheco and the run game haven’t seen a lot of success:
“Yeah, we can do a better job there. We'll get that thing going.”
On former Chiefs assistant Mike Kafka, now the Giants’ assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, whether his experience as a quarterback will help him call plays:
“Yeah, absolutely. I felt like he could do it. Smart guy. Had played the position (quarterback) in the league, had a good feel for defenses, had great grasp of the offense. So, no reason he wouldn't be able to.”
On how often he communicates with Kafka:
“I'm sure not this week, obviously. We talked a couple times during the offseason.
On whether media and fans are overreacting about the Chiefs’ 0-2 record:
“We haven't won the game. So, I understand. I get it. But yeah, we keep pushing. We'll keep pushing and working forward and see what we can do going down the road here.”
On whether he addresses the 0-2 record with the team:
“Well, no. I just try to fix the problems we might have in all areas, including myself. So, yeah, that's what you have to do. Be real with the guys. I'm not telling you what I think you know. So, communicate with them and try work it out. Get it right.
On Tom Brady working Raiders games from the coaches’ booth as a part owner, and also meeting with the Chiefs as a FOX color analyst in pregame production meetings:
“Yeah. I mean, listen, I don't know what he's doing for them, so I can't answer that. And, I don't know he's done a good job as a as an announcer. I don't know that, either, because I really don't listen to it. But I haven't really gotten into all that.
On whether he approaches production meetings with Brady differently:
“No, we're not like telling secrets in the production meeting. So, I mean, there's no giving them the plays and stuff in the production meeting.”
On rookie Josh Simmons running down an Eagles defensive back on the interception, and whether he discussed that effort with the team:
“Sure, that was pretty impressive. A 300-pound man running like that and making the tackle like he did. And, sure, we talked about it. That was one of the positives. So, there are a lot of things we got to work on, but that was one of the positives of the game.”
On reflecting on Patrick Mahomes’ accomplishments during his 20s, now that the quarterback is 30:
“Yeah, he's done quite a bit, you know, to 30. It's hard to believe he's 30 years old. Time flies.
"I asked him if he felt old. You know, sometimes when you're in your 20s, you look at 30, and that looks like an old man. Says he feels the same. I told him, ‘That's a good thing. When you get to my age, you want to make sure you feel the same!’”
